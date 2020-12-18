The 2020 conscious Christmas gift box

Homegrown brands across the country get creative for the holiday season

Wreaths from Vagamon, Kerala

‘Don’t hate, create’ is the motto of Rekha Thomas, the brain behind Little Flower Farms, a bed and breakfast, floral biodiversity conservation initiative at the hill station. A few weeks ago, she landed in Kochi with a suitcase filled with Vagamon-foraged pine cones and has been crafting wreaths with the cones, silver oak leaves and scraps of Kalamkari block printed fabrics. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the Maria Sadanam old age home in Pala, Kerala. ₹800 each. @littleflowerfarms on Instagram

Varnam’s Bumbledore Bee coaster set | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coasters and jars @ Varnam, Bengaluru

The craft brand’s popular Bumbledore Bee takes on the form of a functional table accessory. The four-coaster set (₹1,450), crafted in beechwood and wrightia tinctoria, a medicinal plant, has been handcrafted by artisans from Channapatna. If you’re looking to store festive goodies, the Wiggle storage jars (₹900 a piece), designed in non-toxic vegetable colours, are a great option. Varnamstore.in

Handmade ornaments at ShopChaupal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Handmade ornaments @ ShopChaupal, Gurgaon

The artisan-centric online store launched during lockdown features everything from handwoven palm leaf baskets to miniature paintings. We pick the Persian papier-mâché baubles — designed by GM Dehqani & Sons in Srinagar — for the festive season. With motifs of birds, flowers, Kashmiri symbols like almonds and the five-pointed chinar, each ornament has been crafted by hand. Starts at ₹450 for a set of three. shopchaupal.store

From Ananvila’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Doll up @ Genes Lecoanet Hemant; Anavila

The Parisian fashion house has teamed up with NGO Silai Wali for its latest offering — limited edition dolls. Offcuts from past seasons have been used to craft these hand-sewn playmates: Marcel in Purple, Fifi in Pink, among others. ₹1,999 each on geneslecoanethemant.com. Anavila Misra’s new line of toys — Busa and Friends — has adorable linen mice dolls dressed in dainty dresses, a Busa Doll in an Indigo sari, stuffed cats, elephants, pigs and more. ₹2,800 onwards on anavila.com

The festive hamper by Grey Matters | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Green collab @ Grey Matters Creative, Chennai

Amruta Varshini Ashokan’s decor brand, known for all things concrete, has collaborated with five other local women-led brands for their 2020 Christmas hamper. It includes their concrete-glass vase and keychain, a tote bag from Everwards India, a notebook and plantable pens from conscious stationery brand, Paper Dolphin, a personalised bamboo toothbrush and a jar of bamboo cotton buds from Plastic-free Madras, and a slice of plum cake from Chokawa Bakehouse. ₹849 + shipping. @greymatters.creative on Instagram

The Lyodur coat | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Crewel coats @ House of Wandering Silk, New Delhi

The textile house’s latest offering is their capsule collection of Kashmiri Crewel Duster Coats. Crafted as heirloom pieces, the one-size, relaxed fit designs are hand embroidered with wool crewel stitch on a base of linen. This particular coat, Lyodur (Kashmiri for yellow), is designed in warm hues of brown and orange with teal and golden zari highlights. All orders come packed in recycled silk bags and include free, worldwide express shipping. ₹41,131 on wanderingsilk.org

The Izna Wine bag at Studio Beej | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wine bags @ Studio Beej, Mumbai

Cork leather gets an arty makeover with the brand’s Izna Wine bag. Lightweight yet sturdy, the multicolour design comes in options that have a mix of blue, mustard and beige. The handles make for easy carrying. The containers come packed in an organic jute bag placed within a repurposable box. All products are made-to-order. ₹2,800 on studiobeej.com

A piece by Raji Thomas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Reconstructed kemp jewellery @ Raji Anand, Chennai

The jewellery designer known for her kemp jewellery has launched a new boho-gypsy inspired collection. The structure of the pieces retain her signature style: quirky with intricate metal embellishments. Ideal for daywear or a night out, each piece is custom-made. ₹5,000 onward. @rajianand on Instagram.

Cocoon jewellery by Aeshaane | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Empty cocoons as neckpieces @ Aeshaane, Chennai

When founder Neesha Amrish’s 10-year-old daughter painted empty silkworm cocoons and turned them into a necklace earlier this month, she borrowed the idea for her Christmas collection. Amrish reached out to weavers at her apparel brand who sent her a bagful of cocoons. Once dyed in vibrant shades of fuchsia, red and aubergine, they went on to be used in her upcycled silk cocoon jewellery line. Starts at ₹2,681 for a necklace with 15-20 cocoons. 9884034516

An embroidered jute bag from Padukas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Embroidered jute bag @ Padukas, Mumbai

This tribal women-centric platform has a range of hand embroidered shoulder bags with vibrant depictions of goddesses. Crafted in jute with glass and ceramic bead embellishments, each bag uses excess scrap fabrics from the textile industry. These are segregated and then hand stitched. ₹3,000 on baromarket.in

The Handmade Square Gift Bag by Tara Books | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Designed to read @ Tara Books, Chennai

This one is for readers. A signature collection of the publication house’s titles come in a handmade, screen-printed gift bag. A ‘lockdown whimsy’ to pair these square-shaped books is what led them to put together this bag that has something for everyone. Featured books include Beasts of India, I Like Cats, The Circle of Fate, among others. ₹4,600 on tarabooks.com