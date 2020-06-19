In Hyderabad, a new space to work and create

HYDERABAD

19 June 2020 10:42 IST

The Chalet Social, a members access co-working space in Hyderabad looks to welcome creative entrepreneurs, with COVID-19 hygiene protocols

In mid-2019, a spacious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, welcomed visitors with its multi-pronged approach. Called The Chalet, it positioned itself as a multicultural centre with opportunities for co-working space, performing art events, workshops, a cafe, and a sprawling retail area stocking labels that specialised in sustainable goods. The new normal owing to COVID-19 has prompted a rethink on how this multicultural space can welcome visitors again. The premises has limited its retail area, which was its prime focus, and is now introducing The Chalet Social, a members access lounge where creative professionals can hire workspace and explore collaborations, while following personal distancing norms.

The Chalet | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Advertising

Advertising

The Chalet’s founder Tanya Rao has been interacting with those in the creative fields over live Instagram sessions during the lockdown, which furthered her understanding of what entrepreneurs would want. Ever since she announced The Chalet Social on Instagram, there have been enquiries from freelance writers, graphic designers, visual arts students, photographers and a vocalist. “We will begin with 10 members and gradually take it up to 20 and 25. We are looking at individuals or teams of two so that social distancing norms are followed,” she says.

While The Chalet is a house that’s spread over 10,000 square feet and an outside area of 1800 square yards, The Chalet Social will function in an area of approximately 3200 square feet, and an additional 250square feet can be hired for music, dance performances or to host workshops for limited gathering. “A member can hire a work space for six months at 72000 and 1 lakh rupees for a year. Members can avail our wi-fi connectivity and a monthly food and beverage package,” says Tanya.

Inside The Chalet Social | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Though WFH (Work From Home) has become unavoidable for many professionals in the COVID-19 scenario, there’s still a segment that would look to work from a quiet office space with enhanced hygiene protocols. Tanya is confident that the pretty corners of The Chalet Social can meet expectations. “We will be following stringent sanitation methods and cleaning every surface thrice a day,” she adds.

She also hopes that the space can foster possible collaborations between the entrepreneurs.

For details, check www.thechaletindia.com or @thechaletindia on Instagram