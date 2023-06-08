June 08, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Mumbai-based psychologist and special educator Alisha Lalljee was inspired to write Take Time when she encountered parents at her clinic with “absolutely no idea about the disability that their child or probably they themselves might be suffering from”. Launched recently, Take Time Why Do Certain People Take Time has an easy-to-read narrative with simplified concepts and different therapies that help a child. It also touches upon how one can work in an inclusive education setup.

The title Take Time refers to the child or adult who may take time to complete a task and also why we have to give them that time.

With a new academic session beginning in June, Alisha believes her debut book serves as a guide not just for parents but also for caregivers, teachers ,and keen learning enthusiasts. “People might not understand when we use clinical terminology,” she says and cites an example of the term ‘learning disability’ and its subcomponents such as dyslexia (reading difficulty), dysgraphia (writing difficulty) and dyscalculia (difficulty in mathematics).

“We know there is a lag and need to bridge it, and how we do it is the responsibility of the educator of the child.

Social media platforms have been able to promote awareness on learning disability, (an area that can lead to delays) and break barriers faced by people with disabilities. Some parents are aware of their child’s disability but do not accept it. “I understand their concerns as they are bogged by ‘why my child? What did I do wrong? Where did I go wrong’. This book provides an optimistic approach to say that, ‘OK, there may not be an academic life, but that does not mean there’s not to be a life’.”

A psychologist and special educator, Alisha people will different kinds of mental illnesses. Does she feel overwhelmed while constantly dealing with challenges in other people’s lives? “This is something I wanted to do from the age of 15 and I’m exactly where I wanted to be. I am able to connect and disconnect which helps me to not be stressed.”

Alisha is planning her next book, a disability dictionary.

Priced at 200, Take Time (St. Paul’s Publication) is available in bookstores and online.