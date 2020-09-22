Space, mental health and more: The best of 2020 podcasts

22 September 2020 12:35 IST

This year, despite wreaking havoc in most areas, has been fertile for new podcasts. From the big media houses to home studios new episodes or series of varied genres were produces this year. You might have already listened to some of them. If not, we are happy to introduce them to you. For, these were some of our favourites from this year’s releases.

India’s space missions -- especially the latest ones, Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan -- have attracted great fanfare. Millions in the country watch them with much fervour as they would a cricket match. But the excitement always seems short-lived. Not many know the story of how India’s space programs started, save for a few important dates and names. But this story is incredible and awe-inspiring, as you’d know if you listen to ATS Studio’s superbly produced Mission ISRO podcast. This well-research podcast, featuring the delightful narration of Harsha Bhogle, tells us the story of how (and why) a fledgling nation, which was even struggling to feed its people, managed to kickstart a space mission. This is our must-listen recommendation for this year.

Episode length: 40 minutes (on average) Available on: Exclusively on Spotify

Today Explained

Vox’s Today Explained is over 300 episodes old. But the news explainer is perhaps more useful this year to make sense of the events unfolding in the US and the rest of the world. The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, the presidential elections… Monday to Friday, the news explainer podcast, hosted by Sean Rameswaram, demystifies the latest developments on important issues. You might also want to check out Vox’s Explained video series -- covering topics like monogamy, stock markets, cricket and more -- available on Netflix and YouTube.

Episode length: 20 minutes (on average) Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast and more

Staying In With Emily & Kumail

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s podcast isn’t just a run-of-the-mill celebrity show. This is a pandemic-specific podcast in which the couple offers a lot of laughs along with some lessons. Emily’s an immunocompromised person, which means she has self-isolated several times when she’s been unwell. Even before COVID-19, she has experienced the mental health ramifications of quarantining. She’s also worked as a therapist before becoming a screenwriter. Emily and Kumail talk about the challenges of isolation -- some specific to their lives and the rest that a lot of us can relate to.

Episode length: 90 minutes (on average) Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast and more

The Rabbit Hole

Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma has created a lot of buzz about the scary ramifications of our extensive social media use. The New York Times’ The Rabbit Hole also makes us ruminate on how technology -- specifically, the internet -- changes us. Yuval Noah Harari, the author of Sapiens and Homo Deus, has said in several interviews and speeches that human beings are becoming hackable animals. Rabbit Hole tries to look at how the internet shapes personalities and, in turn, societies. The first three episodes chronicles a youngster named Caleb Cain, who went from being an Obama supporter to someone who believes in far-right conspiracies. They look at Cain's YouTube history to see if what he watched had a significant influence on who he became.

Episode length: 30 minutes (on average) Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, nytimes.com and more