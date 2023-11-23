November 23, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

A royal tale with moments that leave a lump in your throat is captured in frames. The photo exhibition of Ranavalona III, the Chrysalis Queen, at Alliance Francaise in Hyderabad revisits a chapter in history to recreate the story of Ranavalona III, the last queen of Madagascar (1861-1917) envied by many but, with oppressive traditions and domination, experienced exhilaration and deep pain in the end.

Artistic interpretation

The exhibition is a curtain raiser to the ongoing 9th edition of the Indian Photo Festival 2023 across the city. French photographer Christian Randrianampizafy explains the show is not intended to be a historical narration of her life; it only aims to highlight certain facets of her personality through an artistic interpretation. He hopes oppressed women across the world perceive these memories as the light of a firefly to guide them in their fight.

“The project’s approach is not to rewrite history but suggest a perspective. As a queen, she was expected to have a nice life. However, she was manipulated by her husband, lived a life in exile and died outside Madagascar. The goal is to rekindle her memories,” says Christian who is also currently the director of Alliance Francaise in Bengaluru. Using a Nikon D5 to shoot photographs, he has collaborated with Gaby Saranouffi for the project. While historical documentation is by Bako Rasoarifetra, lighting and music is by Hygor Mukusu and Rajery. With a blend of photography and choreography, the exhibition, divided into three parts : Sloughing (dancer Gayatri Shetty), Unveiling and Fall (model and choreography Gaby Saranouffi) recreates different emotions.

Viewers are introduced to a cheerful Ranavalona in Sloughing. Floating like a butterfly, she is set to live the life of her dreams. The dynamic images capture her expressive eyes and explore her character and mood through movements. In Unveiling, we see her new home, the palace which is more like a cage. She is dressed like a royal but is isolated in this iron structure with hardly any open space. Desperate and alone, she plays with a chair symbolically representing a throne. The following images show her conversion to Christianity and praying.

The black and white photographs — consciously designed such to depict strong emotions — show her banished and exiled from the country. In one, Ranavalona stares at the camera with an agonised expression with her back facing the sea. “I had read about her panic on seeing the sea for the first time. It was difficult for her to go near the water and take a boat. I wanted to capture that fear,” says Christian.

The third part, the final set of photographs show her death but with an uplifted right hand a la Statue of Liberty, the photograph brings hope. “We need to believe there is life and resurrection after death. I took this picture to give hope to all women suffering.”

A collection of outfits showcased at the display plays a significant part in narrating her journey - a delicate cotton gown representing her carefree adolescence to historic robes depicting her royal connect.

Originally from Madagascar, Christian has been living in Bengaluru since September 2020 and shot the photographs in Bengaluru and South Africa in 2022. He first read about Ranavalona III’s story five years ago. Shocked and touched by her tale, the photographer felt recreating her story in the modern context will aid women, who are suffering. “Her tragic story is well known, but I wanted to move ahead; I want her life to be a glimmer of light to give hope and warmth to the aching hearts of oppressed women.”

Ranavalona III, the Chrysalis Queen, a curtain raiser for the 9th edition of Indian Photo Festival 2023 is on till January 7 at Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad