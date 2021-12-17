The 2022 starter kit: kids’ corner

Three gifts to pick up for the little ones

Vodafone x Disney Smartwatch

The Neo smartwatch is great for children who are too young to have a cell phone, but still need to stay in touch with mum and dad. The latest edition will allow them to choose from Ariel, Olaf, Donald Duck and Star Wars’ Chewbacca for their digital watchface. Approx ₹10,000 on eshop.v.vodafone.com

Yoto Mini

Everyone’s sick of screens, including children who have been online schooling for nearly two years now. Kids can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music and guided meditations on the portable speaker, using physical Yoto cards. It also has sleep training features, 20hr+ battery life, and 16GB storage. Approx ₹4,600 on us.yotoplay.com

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition

“Built hotel, I have. Pay rent, you must.” Or so we imagine The Child would say once he grows up to be Yoda. Inspired by The Mandalorian, the themed game board features places and objects from the Star Wars universe. ₹1,325 on ubuy.co.in