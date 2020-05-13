Life & Style

Tennis star Somdev Devvarman’s honeymoon in the wild

“For our honeymoon, we took one large backpack and a small one in which we carried our cameras and GoPros,” says former tennis player Somdev Devvarman. That trip was in February this year to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. “We are both very outdoors-y people and watch National Geographic, David Attenborough series... We wanted to go on a safari or to a national park. This was one of the best things we did together,” he says. Their whole day revolved around activities such as bird watching, spotting animals, safaris and trekking. At night they went to bed early, watching YouTube videos of people who had earlier spotted tigers in the same national park or other places in India. And their days started as early as 4 am, in the cold, with morning safaris followed by afternoon safaris.

“We saw Himalayan gorals, wild elephants, barking deer and monkeys. Some monkeys even came to our room and stole some stuff,” he laughs. The couple, unfortunately, did not get to spot a tiger or a leopard this time. “We heard a call. We saw some tiger tracks. But we understand when you go on safaris the odds of seeing a tiger are not very high. It’s completely luck.” Both Somdev and his wife have decided to see as much wildlife as they can both in and outside the country. “Over the last few years we have been drawn to Nature and the backpacking culture,” he says.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 5:30:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/tennis-player-somdev-devvarmans-honeymoon-in-the-wild/article31573615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY