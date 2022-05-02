Companies at Technopark organise programmes, contests and team outings to welcome back employees.

In Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, #back2office is trending this week. After over two years of working from home, employees are gradually getting back to work-from-office mode at the IT hub and celebrating with selfies, group photographs and video on social media handles.

The most excited are freshers, hired after March 2020, who are meeting colleagues and seeing the office premises for the first time. Companies have initiated a phased return to work where new recruits are welcomed first. Meanwhile, at most companies, a hybrid work model continues, wherein employees can work from home as well as office.