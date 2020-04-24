Keep it simple: Taking back control during lockdown

What haven’t we done in the last month! We’ve cheered doctors and nurses, played Justin Trudeau’s slow-mo hair flip on loop, Zoom-called everyone from our grandma to our ex, and grooved to Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert. And yet there’s still another week of lockdown to get through. As the days get longer and the itch to get out that front door more persistent, perhaps it is time to take a leaf from those who are keeping things more simple. For many creative people, being cut off from familiar routines hasn’t meant a loss of identity. Instead, they’ve found inspiration in small things that remind them that tomorrow can be promising. Dancer-choreographer Anita Ratnam says she finds strength in a swipe of chilli red lipstick; pastry chef Pooja Dhingra writes in her book of affirmations every morning for an infusion of positivity; and actor Priyanshu Painyuli turns to his DSLR to brighten his days. We speak to nine people on what keeps them calm in anticipation of #LifeAfterCorona.

Laila Tyabji, chairperson-founder member, Dastkar, New Delhi

No sari, no lipstick. But I still need my kajal and scent to get through the day! I think what’s prevented me from going the slatternly way is the need for routine. It would be too easy not to get out of bed in the morning, not make that bed since one would be getting into it again at night, to postpone sitting down to work regularly since no one would know, to wear the same three sets of clothes... so it is the discipline of routine, allied with liking things to look nice, rather than any tangible object that has been my mainstay. Though it helps to be in a home full of books, art and beautiful objects, each with its own precious memory.

Punit Jasuja, wedding planner-designer, New Delhi

It is easier being alone during the lockdown. I turned down offers from my cousins and friends because, while the first week would have been fun, I’d soon need my privacy. At home, I often gaze at a painting hanging in my living room because it gives me happiness. It depicts a vase of richly-hued flowers, by an unknown Dutch painter from the 1700s. I got it printed on canvas after working on a wedding project that had Regency England as its theme. It gives me inspiration every morning that things will ‘burst into bloom’ again. And, obviously, coming from my world — where I deal a lot with flowers as a wedding planner — it reminds me of my work and the people [like florists] whom I should help get out of the slump we will all be in, once the lockdown is lifted.

Anita Ratnam, dancer, Chennai

The sound of the ocean grounds me, so I go to sleep listening to the waves on the Calm app. But when I need a pick me up, I turn to my collection of [over 50] neon-coloured lipsticks. All through my life, I’ve always bought one whenever I’ve needed to feel good. While I wear muted colours in my daily life, a hot pink or a chilli red always brightens my mood. Just a couple of days ago, I recorded a dance video wearing all black, with a red scarf and a swipe of Rihanna’s amazing all-day red lip colour. It brings me a lot of joy. I also have a collection of colourful notebooks that I’ve picked up from museum stores around the world. Since I am doing a writing class with a New York school — on how to craft your memoir — these are getting filled now. And with each one I pick up, I’m reminded of the places I visited, from Chile to Barcelona. These three things sustain me now.

Ravi Vazirani, interior designer, Mumbai

I struggled a bit with anxiety in the first 15 days of lockdown, during which time I just consumed Netflix. I saw eight seasons of Entourage in a week! Then I put a schedule in place for myself, so my days were more productive. I’ve also picked up a hobby: learning how to make videos. But what’s giving me a sense of purpose is a collage I’m creating. I lost my dad in 2017 and I ‘inherited’ many of his watches [leather-strapped and gold Seikos and Titans] and documents from the 1960 and 70s — university certificates, house deeds — along with photos and passports. I’ve made a memory box with them that I keep on my nightstand. Now I’m turning all the paper into art, into a wall collage, which will make it more interesting. It’s times like this that make you reflect on the past and find a connection to link to the future.

Pooja Dhingra, pastry chef, Mumbai

Work is at a full hard stop, something we haven’t done in 10 years. The lockdown’s been tough; it’s made me slightly anxious and restless. So I’ve been reading a lot [shuffling between The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern and The Art of Dramatic Writing, since the next book is on my mind], watching foreign language TV shows [since we can’t travel, they make me feel like I’m in a different city], catching up with friends on Zoom and trying to get in a nap or two. I’ve also been doing a lot of baking for myself and sharing a simple recipe every day with ingredients from my pantry, which reassures me that I will always have this joy. Something else that gives me a sense of normalcy is writing in my book of affirmations first thing in the morning, then putting on my hoops and lipstick before going into my kitchen. It helps me think ahead and comfort me that this too shall pass.

Vidya Singh, Princess of Vijayanagaram, Chennai

Every time I travel, I write a daily journal. Over the years, they’ve piled up in my home. While attempting a lockdown clean-up, I came across some memorable ones, like my first hiking trip in 2011, which took me to Stok Kangri, Ladakh, with [singer] TM Krishna and Badri Vijayaraghavan. And one that I wrote on a biking trip around Tuscany, Italy, with my son and daughter — instead of a party for my 60th birthday, we decided to go on a vacation. Once this is all over, I hope to collate them into books to share with friends and family.

Vikram Goyal, designer, New Delhi

Much of our design straddles the past and present, East and West. These dining chairs — that remind us of the works of Scottish architect-designer, Charles Rennie Mackintosh — were inherited from my maternal grandparents who lived in Jaipur. They are old fashioned but have a wonderful modern aesthetic about them. I am using them as inspiration for some furniture we are designing for a residential interior project in Chennai. As young kids, we spent many summer holidays in Jaipur and now, as I work with these chairs, I am reminded of the family times.

Priyanshu Painyuli, actor, Mumbai

In 2011, when I was cast in the musical, Taj Express, I bought a DSLR — a Nikon D3200. A couple of weeks ago, I rediscovered it while on a cleaning spree. The photos from long ago were still on the memory card and it reminded me of how much I enjoyed the process. So I began clicking anything I could find around the house; I even shot a short film for a competition. It brings back the old feeling of freedom that comes with travel. When things go back to normal, I hope to use the camera more, to shoot for myself. Perhaps a series on the cats of Mumbai?

Gunjan Gupta, product designer, New Delhi

Throughout my career, I’ve been researching the Indian origins of furniture and nothing compares to the floor mattress. This one that I made has been my favourite object during the lockdown. I’ve been spending a lot of time outdoors and it allows me to work (with the built-in backrest), do yoga, and it also opens up to accommodate my children, who have been piling in with me to read and play board games. Its versatility makes me think of the multi-tasking we have to do in the current times. It is a lovely reminder to remain flexible in the future in order to adapt to a changed world with ease.

Naina Redhu, photographer, New Delhi

My art reassures me that there will be an “afterwards”. Specifically, the wearable art brooches that I’m painting now. This one is inspired by Claude Monet’s Water Lily series, an Impressionist style I’d not attempted before. And it has already found a buyer! That brings a sense of normalcy at some level. Also mixing paints to get the shades I want — because I can’t shop for the exact colour of paints now. I used to hate mixing paints, but I’m doing it now because it allows me to feel like I have some control. So what if I cannot shop, I'll make my own. Who knew!

Rina Singh, fashion designer, Gurugram

I’ve collected antiques from my travels — Paris, London, Japan — but the artefacts from my maternal village in Haryana are the closest to my heart. I got my nani’s charkha sent to me, which I then had cleaned and assembled in my factory. Now it calms me during such times. Then there is the kalash given to my mother by my nani; I use it as a flower pot. It reminds me of the sultry afternoons I spent sitting on a dhurrie with her, listening to stories. It helps me connect with my roots and somehow the days of the lockdown don’t feel too bad.

