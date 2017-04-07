Take the plunge

Sejal Kumar was a second-year student of economics when she started a YouTube channel on fashion. In her final year, when her peers were busy attending placements, she was at a photo-shoot for her video blog, which now has close to two lakh followers. “This is my profession now,” she says confidently, over a call from Delhi.

Nivash G realised that theatre was his calling after completing engineering and working in a corporate company for a few years. But now, he is part of the 15-member-strong theatre group called Crea-Shakthi, which has succeeded in making dramatics part of the school syllabus in close to 40 schools across Tamil Nadu.

Sai Prapanch was only 15 when he started writing The Legendary Contract of Vento (first in the Contractor series), which went on to be ranked third on Amazon’s list of best fantasy fiction worldwide, after its release in 2014.

All three are part of a carefully-curated list of 10 speakers (including stand-up comedian Vikash Paul, journalist Meghnad Bose, rock band Vertigo, filmmaker Leena M, comic strip artist Satwik Gade and spoken word poet Bharath Divakar) featured in Lit. Up. This literary event is organised by The Climber, a three-year-old organisation that has been working towards supporting young adults in making unconventional career choices.

What’s unique about them is the ‘Human Library’, made up of people with interesting experiences to share, and those who have taken less-trodden paths and managed to succeed. Their mentorship programme works on a one-on-one interaction with career experts who are young and accessible, says Dipesh Baid, president, The Climber, Chennai. “It’s simple. Who are you more comfortable to study with on the day before an exam: a faculty or a friend?”

At the event, the organisers have introduced ‘The Backstage Break’, where anyone from the audience can showcase their work — poetry, written scripts, visual art — for the speakers. “And it works beautifully. In one of the editions, we had displayed the photographs taken by an audience member. Contemporary artist, Parvathi Nayar, happened to take a look, and accepted the photographer as an intern for two months. So you never know when your big break will happen,” says Baid. The Climber merely acts as a catalyst.

But it doesn’t stop there. Once one realises his or her passion, there are many factors that can demotivate them.

What about the financial commitment? Will being a theatre actor alone be sustainable? How do I get into it? These are some of the questions that Nivash expects to encounter, while Prapanch will attempt to deconstruct the “way to publish a debutant’s work”. He says, “Everyone seems to be stuck in the mindset that he or she has to be good in a particular field, before attempting to venture into it. They need to break away from that. All you have to do is just start doing what you want to do.”

Lit. Up will be held at NIFT, Thiruvanmiyur, on April 9, from 10 am to 7 pm. Get passes online at explara.com. The Lit Pass costs ₹700 and the All-Access Workshop Bundle ₹1,000 (includes an exclusive Spoken Word Poetry workshop by Bharath Divakar).