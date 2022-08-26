Tabula Rasa’s music fest, genre no bar

Akhlad Ahmed

Tabula Rasa has always been known to organise musical events. As part of its ongoing fifth-anniversary celebrations, the open air bar hosts a week-long music festival that concludes on August 28 with performances by indie artists. On the anvil are a listening party in the afternoon followed by Akhlad Ahmed and Iberian Muse in the evening.

Raunak Vazir, founder of MUSIFIX India, and a music curator is putting together performances by various independent artists for the anniversary celebration. The listening party will feature a host of independent local artists like EL Taxidi, Aikyam, Aarohi, Niraval, Varnam and The Deccan Project. Shravan Juvvadi, the founder of Tabula Rasa, says, “When we started Tabula Rasa five years ago, the indie music scene in Hyderabad was still nascent. We felt the need to provide a platform for emerging bands and artists. For instance, the Telugu music fest Rasa which we staged a couple of years back, paved the way for some of the most talented individuals who are now in the most prominent Telugu bands such as Niraval, Elyzium, etc.”

Shravan adds that it is the quality of sound, state-of-the-art infrastructure and the ﬁnest audio-visual experiences that make their music fest a much-anticipated event. “We take pride in opening our doors to local talent and this makes us a people’s favourite. If local talent isn’t supported how will they get to show their craft?”

On Akhlad Ahmed Shravan says, “Akhlad is a young artist from Pune. He is an out-of-the-box talent who has trained in Indian classical music and is a flautist and keyboard player. Akhlad combines Indian classical vocal and instrumental elements into melodic/progressive sounds. He is a versatile musician, producer, composer and DJ.”

Another musician who will be treating music lovers to some great tracks is Mikhail Voronensky aka Iberian Muse. “He is an international artist who started work in 2018. With his talent, musical education and correct perception of music, he immediately began to conquer the electronic scene.”