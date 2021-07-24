Sunday Quiz: on spices and herbs

1. One of the legends surrounding the characteristic shape of this bread is that it was invented in Vienna in 1683 to celebrate the failure of the Ottoman (now Turkish) army in trying to take over the city. The army apparently dug a tunnel to get into Vienna. This surfaced in a bakery, and the bakers had alerted the citizens and successfully kept the army at bay. The bread was supposed to have been shaped in reference to an entity on the Ottoman flag. Which bread is this that is light, fluffy and can be filled with cheese or chocolate?