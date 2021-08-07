Sunday Quiz: What has August 8 ever given us?

1. On August 8, 1898, William and his brother John left some cooked wheat while they went out on some work. On returning, they discovered the wheat had gone stale. Not wanting to waste it, they pressed it through a roller, and instead of getting a sheet they obtained flakes. They toasted these and served it to the patients at the sanitarium where they both worked. This went on to become one of the most popular breakfast foods of all time. What was their family name and what did they invent?