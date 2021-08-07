Sunday Quiz: What has August 8 ever given us?
Sunday Quiz: What has August 8 ever given us?
Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: What has August 8 ever given us?
1/10
1. On August 8, 1509, Emperor Krishnadeva Raya was crowned, marking the beginning of the regeneration of an empire that under him became the largest in India at the time. He was an able administrator, an excellent general and a patron of the arts. Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit flourished under his rule. Which empire did he head that was named after its capital city on the banks of the Tungabhadra?
1. On August 8, 1709, Bartolomeu de Gusmão, a Brazilian-Portuguese priest, demonstrated his invention, which he called Passarola, in an audience before the king and queen of Portugal in Lisbon. Bartolomeu had seen a soap bubble rising in the hot air surrounding the flame of a candle, and was inspired to study the different densities of air. This led to his invention, which successfully took off inside the square, and after a few minutes, descended when a flame was extinguished. What was Passarola the very first type of?
1. On August 8, 1786, the U.S. Congress unanimously chose an entity as an essential unit for the country. It resolved that the standard for gold and silver would be 11 parts fine and one part alloy. Its name comes from an old German word Thaler, a short form of Joachimsthaler. This originally referred to coins minted from the silver mined in Joachimsthal (Joachim’s Valley), now in the Czech Republic. What entity is this that’s also used by 64 other countries, although the American one is used worldwide as a standard?
1. On August 8, 1898, William and his brother John left some cooked wheat while they went out on some work. On returning, they discovered the wheat had gone stale. Not wanting to waste it, they pressed it through a roller, and instead of getting a sheet they obtained flakes. They toasted these and served it to the patients at the sanitarium where they both worked. This went on to become one of the most popular breakfast foods of all time. What was their family name and what did they invent?
1. On August 8, 1908, this gentleman, five years after making history with his brother at Kitty Hawk in the U.S., did something in public for the first time at the racecourse at Le Mans, France. His brother joined and they repeated the feat in different cities across Europe. News of this spread like wildfire and cemented their name in history. Who were these brothers, who just before this event stated that this honour was really a tribute to “an idea that has always impassioned mankind”?
1. On August 8, 1929, exactly 220 years after Passarola, the LZ 127 began a legendary around-the-world flight. Sponsored by publisher William Randolph Hearst, this was the very first circumnavigation by air. It had a crew of 36 and 24 passengers, and after covering 33,000 kilometres in 21 days, it landed safely in California. What vehicle was this which was named after a German count who had started the company?
1. On August 8, 1960, this country declared independence from the French. Located on the southern coast of West Africa, its capital is Yamoussoukro, home to the world’s largest church. Other than being the largest producer of cocoa, it is best known as the birthplace of Didier Drogba. Which country is this that’s named after an intensive (now illegal) trade, which made it rich and also which gives its football team its name ‘Les Éléphants’?
1. On August 8, 1969, photographer Iain Macmillan asked four subjects to stand on the side of a street just outside a studio in Westminster, London. He then asked them to cross the street, and proceeded to take an iconic photo that became the cover image of an album, one of the most instantly recognisable pop-culture posters; the location lent its name to the album. On what road was this picture taken?
1. On August 8, 1992, the U.S. basketball team won gold at the Barcelona Olympics with a score of 117-85 over Croatia. Featuring superstars such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scotty Pippen, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing, what name was the team given that became a modern tradition in sports, comparable to ‘supergroups’ in music?
1. August 8 is celebrated worldwide in recognition of one of humanity’s oldest and most beloved pets. The idea was put together for the first time in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to celebrate the most popular pet on the Internet. What day is August 8 celebrated as which would have made the ancient Egyptians very happy?