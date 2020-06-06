Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. On June 7, 1941, chemists Archer John Porter Martin and Richard L.M. Synge gave the first demonstration of a technique for the separation of a mixture by passing it in solution or suspension through a medium in which the components moved at different rates at a meeting of the Biochemical Society held at the National Institute for Medical Research, Hampstead. What is this technique which gets its name because the separations are displayed as a number of coloured bands or spots?
1. This is a rare case of a colour named after an already existing item. Before this word was introduced in to the English language, this colour was referred to as ‘Geoluhread’ meaning yellowish red. Since this was quite a mouthful, people started referring to it by the name of a ripe fruit which had that colour. What is the colour and what is the fruit?
1. This is a specific type of writing device which is used to draw attention to sections of text by marking them with a bright but translucent colour. Usually these are made with pyranine dye which gives the most commonly used colour. This particular fluorescent colour is preferred because after use, when the original text is photocopied it does not leave a shadow. What writing device is this and what is this common colour?
1. The Mercdes Benz racing team is known as the ‘_____’ arrows supposedly because of an incident in 1934. They had a race car ready in its standard white livery but was deemed overweight. In the rush to reduce weight, the team stripped all the lead-based paint of the bodywork and the car raced in its original aluminium frame, eventually winning the race. By what name is the team known, thanks to this apparently remarkable story?
1. The fat that is found under the skin only allows certain light waves to penetrate skin all the way. This is the reason that a particular entity in your body has a certain colour when you see it even though it is a totally different colour actually. What interesting phenomenon is this?
1. Earlier practitioners of this field would wear white which emphasised cleanliness (some still do). In the mid 20th century, they shifted various shades of green or blue because it was opposite on the colour spectrum to the colour they keep seeing because of the nature of work they did. This had two effects— it reduced the amount of headaches in these people and it made cleaning and washing easier. Who are these people and what colour were they seeing a lot of which caused the headaches?
1. This highly prized colour was originally made by grinding the metamorphic rock, lapis lazuli, into a powder. It was used to dazzling effect by the Renaissance painters. Since it was used to depict the robes of the Virgin Mary, it attained a holy value. People mistakenly think the name refers to the colour of the geographic entity it shares the colour with. The name actually means ‘beyond’ that geographical entity, referring to the fact that it was imported from Asia. What colour is this?
1. There is a waterfall in Antarctica stemming from a source which sunlight cannot reach and completely lacks oxygen. It is very rich in iron, so when the water is finally exposed to air as it flows out of the glacier, it rusts. This colours the water vividly making the glacier look like it suffered a horrific injury, giving the walls a gory name. What is the name of the falls which shares the name with another liquid that also gets its characteristic colour due to iron?
1. These specialist devices use green phosphor because the human eye can differentiate more shades of green than any other colour, allowing for greater differentiation of objects in the picture. This is the reason that these devices (usually used by the military) have their trademark spooky green characteristic. What device is this you might have seen in spy movies?
1. Hydrangea is a genus of plants that usually has white flowers. In certain species the flowers can either be blue to purple or pink to red petals. This completely depends on the soil it is planted in. If I told you that this follows the same principle and colour system as a commonly used test in chemistry, what factor of the soil influences the colours of these flowers?
