Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Alas, the very name of picture produces a sadness of heart I cannot describe: Samuel Morse
1. On August 16, 1858, U.S. President James Buchanan inaugurated the first transatlantic telegraph cable by exchanging greetings with a lady on the other side of the ocean. The message he sent fittingly said ‘It is a triumph more glorious, because far more useful to mankind, than was ever won by conqueror on the field of battle.’ Who was the person who received this message (after whom that time period is named)?
1. French engineer brothers Claude and Ignace Chappe invented the semaphore, an optical system that relayed messages from hilltop to hilltop using telescopes. This series of two-arm towers between cities could signal all the letters of the French alphabet as well as some numbers. The French statesman André François Miot de Mélito gave the semaphore its more popular name when he put together two Greek words to make the word ‘télégraphe’. What do ‘tele’ and ‘graphein’ mean in Greek?
1. Alfred Vail was central in developing the telegraph along with Samuel Morse. He was in charge of building and managing several early telegraph lines and adding the ‘send’ key. His vital contribution was the dots and dashes of the code (which have remained unchanged till today), that came about because of his visit to a printer. What information did the printer give him that helped him design the code?
1. Noor Inayat Khan was the first female wireless operator to be sent from the U.K. into occupied France to aid the French Resistance during World War II. A follower of Gandhian principles, she wanted to help defeat the Nazis. She became a spy and was a huge asset to the Allied forces. Unfortunately, she was betrayed and executed at the age of 30. In 2019, she became the first woman of Indian origin to get a certain honour in the U.K. Her house in Bloomsbury was given a permanent sign that celebrated her life. What is this honour that is named for its colour and for the type of object it is?
1. Founded in 1851, the New York and Mississippi Valley Printing Telegraph Companyworked with the goal of creating one great telegraph system. It was later renamed and by 1900 operated more than a million miles of telegraph lines. Eventually, it became the first company to maintain its own fleet of geosynchronous communications satellites. What is the modern name of this company, which in India is mostly used for Money Transfer operations?
1. Telegraph use increased with the invention of the duplex circuit, which allowed messages to travel simultaneously in opposite directions on the same line. In 1874, an American inventor made it better by designing a double duplex called a quadruplex. It enabled the company to efficiently use its existing lines to meet seasonal increases in message traffic, and to lease excess capacity for private lines. The company tried to hire this inventor, but he declined and went on to invent other things. Who was he?
1. William O’Shaughnessy was an assistant surgeon with the East India Company. Completely unaware of Morse’s work in the U.S., in 1833 he set up a 22-km-long demonstration telegraph system near Calcutta that relied on a coded number of shocks transmitted from an induction coil for reception by the hands of an operator. What was unique about his system was that he used only 18 km of wires but employed a naturally available flowing resource to transmit the electricity, thereby getting a continuous circuit. What did he use to complete the circuit, which if tried now might cause alarm to environmentalists?
1. The most notable modern use of Morse code was by U.S. Navy pilot Jeremiah Denton when in 1966, after more than a year into imprisonment in Vietnam, he was forced to participate in a video. Though not saying anything verbally, he managed to convey toNaval Intelligence that he was being tortured. He disguised his clever message by acting as if the lights were too bright. How did Denton manage to get his message across?
1. The Morse code for ‘SOS’ is three short dots (S), three long dashes (O) and three short dots (S). For a particular event, old Nokia phones play a sequence of three short dots, two longer dashes and three short dots. What does this spell out?
1. During World War II, whenever the BBC broadcast news about British victories, they would play Beethoven’s iconic Vth symphony. This is the tune that starts ‘duh-duh-duh-daaa’. Coincidentally, this also happens to be the Morse code for a letter that was fitting for the occasion as it boosted morale among soldiers, was part of Winston Churchill’ signature publicity stunt and was in fact the name of the piece. What letter are the beginning notes of the piece code for?