Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
As the city turns 382, Happy Madras Day!
1/10
1. On August 22, 1639, the village of Madraspatnam was purchased by the British East India Company (EIC). The sliver of land was bought from Damaria Venkatadri Nayaka, a viceroy of the Vijaynagar Empire. Here, the EIC built a harbour and a fort, and around the area grew settlements. Eventually the villages around it were brought together, with old and new towns linked up, which led to the city we now know as Chennai. Which fort, named after the day it was opened, started the growth of Chennai?
1. This entity is the oldest civic body in the world outside London. Formed in 1688 to control the powers of the Governor, Elihu Yale (primary benefactor of Yale University), it was created by a royal charter by King James II. It was inaugurated on September 29, 1688, with the power to decide on petty cases, and levy rates upon the inhabitants for building of schools, a town hall and a jail. What entity is this that has been active for 332 years?
1. In May 1932, The Madras University introduced a Bachelor’s degree course in a particular subject for the first time in India. With a mission to strive for excellence in artistic, academic and research pursuits it even has a peer reviewed bi-annual e-journal on Fine & Performing arts called Smrti. What is this subject that Chennai is globally renowned for especially in the month of December?
1. The Royapuram railway station is located on the Chennai Beach–Katpadi section and was where, in 1853, the second-ever railway line in South Asia was laid. The station began operations in 1856 and is functional till date. Next to Howrah railway station, what distinction does this station hold in India?
1. The MA Chidambaram Cricket stadium is the second oldest in the country. One of the most famous matches in the history of cricket was played on this ground in September 1986 when India, led by Kapil Dev, faced Australia, led by Allan Border. What happened in the match that has only happened twice ever in history?
1. On the still night of September 22, the SMS Emden, a German cruise ship, dropped anchor just 2,500 metres off the harbour, the starboard side with 22 guns facing Madras city. The commander, Karl Friedrich Max von Müller, wanting to cause panic in the city, ordered them to fire. Two tankers, packed with 5,000 tonnes of kerosene, caught fire and a merchant ship was struck killing five sailors. Thirty minutes later the ship was on its way out. This was the only instance of an attack on an Indian city during which world changing event?
1. Built in 1855, the Madras Zoo was the first public zoo in the country. It began when the Nawab of the Carnatic donated his entire animal collection. Covering 1,490 acres, and housing more than 2,500 species, it is one of the largest zoological gardens in India. Named after the last Chief Minister of Madras State, who was also the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, it is abbreviated to AAZP. What is the full name of this excellent zoo in Vandalur?
1. Abel Joshua was born in Kannur in 1819 and eventually became a seaman. He hated life on a ship and was off-loaded in Madras. He then joined as a manager at the Wesleyan Book Depository where he realised he enjoyed talking about books and could track down rare, in-demand works. In 1844, he bought the depositary, which was running on a loss, and moved it to Mount Road. Naming the store after himself, he started what became India’s oldest bookshop. What was Abel’s full name?
1. The Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) was done by the East India Company to survey the entire Indian subcontinent with scientific precision. Led by the Surveyor General, George Everest, this project was a monumental task, the results of which shaped the geography of India forever. The survey started on April 10, 1802, with the measurement of a baseline of 12 km at the base of a small hill in Madras. Named after an apostle of Christ, who is said to have visited the site, what is the name of the place where the GTS started?
1. When it was first opened to the public in 1864, this building, which had 80 individual departments, was the first of its kind in the subcontinent. After a fire destroyed the original building, a new one was built across a million square feet, in three phases, making it the largest in Southeast Asia at that time. Named after Spencer & Co Ltd, who originally owned the property, what is this building — the very first of its kind in India?