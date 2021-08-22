Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On August 22, 1639, the village of Madraspatnam was purchased by the British East India Company (EIC). The sliver of land was bought from Damaria Venkatadri Nayaka, a viceroy of the Vijaynagar Empire. Here, the EIC built a harbour and a fort, and around the area grew settlements. Eventually the villages around it were brought together, with old and new towns linked up, which led to the city we now know as Chennai. Which fort, named after the day it was opened, started the growth of Chennai?