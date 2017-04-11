Summer in Bengaluru: Not too hot to handle

Let the juices flow

When you get back home after a long day in the sun and are too exhausted to prepare yourself something to eat, fruits are your best option. Rehydrate your body with summer fruits that are easily available at affordable prices. A salad containing tangy and juicy fruits sprinkled with some salt and pepper is a refreshing option, to savour at any point of the day. Watermelon is a locally-grown fruit which is a good source of vitamins; available at every nook and corner of the city. Besides, frozen grapes dipped in yoghurt can make a nice snack on a hot afternoon too. Mangoes are a delight we all love summers for. They come in varieties such as Alphonso, Neelum, Totapuri, Baganapalli throughout Karnataka. Top your custard or ice cream with your favourite. Langsat is a fruit widely grown in southern and humid areas of India. This sweet treat has a translucent yellowish skin with a myriad of health benefits which also helps in maintaining moisture levels in the body.

Get a boost

From pulpy juices to flavourful lassis, Bangalore has it all. After hours of roaming around on Commercial street doing summer shopping, all one needs is a re-energizing drink. Juice junctions and lassi bars in the city offer many options to choose from. ‘Cool Joint’, as the name suggests, cools down your system, with its branches in Commercial street and Jayanagar 4th block. It is an ideal summer place providing juices and shakes of all kinds, including ‘Energy kick milk shakes’. Next time, when you are in or around Sanjaynagar, don’t forget to visit ‘Patiala Lassi’, which has some of the thickest and creamiest lassis you’ll find in town. Out of the 12 types of lassis, dry fruit lassi is the most popular among customers. Prices fall within the range of Rs. 35 to 80, starting from sweet lassi. “They have amazing combinations of flavours. I keep trying different ones each time I come here. Ferrero Rocher mocktail has been my favourite, so far,” says Prakruthi, a resident of Yelahanka.

Dress down

Season change calls for a wardrobe change. With summer sales put up almost everywhere, treat yourself with comfortable yet trendy attires. Nothing beats a flowy off-shoulder top paired with your favourite wedges. Chikankari is a popular summer option for casual or formal wear. Skirts and dresses, apart from keeping you cool, give a sassy touch to your look. Bell-bottoms are making a comeback.

“Slogan tees for the next two months” says Milap, a resident of Koramangala, who enjoys collecting tees with witty slogans. Cotton tees allow air circulation which makes them more breathable.

Hang out

Looking for places to hang out can be tricky, given the weather does not allow you to leave your homes. This is the only time of the year, some of us get a two-month break. We surely do not want to spend this time inside the four walls of our homes. Chunchi falls in Kanakapura is the go-to place for most of the students during summers. The trip involves a two km trek leading to a pool. However, if you are not a trek person, Sangama should be the place for you.

Chill at home

Turn your home into a cooler place to spend your summer vacations. The use of air-conditioners is undoubtedly the best way to drive away heat, but it comes with a set of drawbacks. Make shift air-conditioners can be used as an alternative too. All you have to do is, keep a bowl of ice under the fan and wait for your surroundings to cool down. Prevent the heat from entering your home by using funky, light-reflecting coloured curtains. Indoor plants purify the air around us, thus cooling it down. Mint, aloe vera and palms are some indoor plants that can be easily grown, which act as natural air fresheners.