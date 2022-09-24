Avartana on Tour is a grandiose food experience

Call it Indian modern food or molecular gastronomy with the smoke, fire and gases, the Avartana range is sure to make your eyes pop, making you wonder about the ingredients used and the number of staff needed to bring each dish to every diner on the table. But, first, drink some rasam from a martini glass that is poured from a french press with fresh coriander leaves and cherry tomatoes. The Avartana Dinner Pop-up at ITC Kohenur is a 12-course meal to be savoured over two hours.

Avartana, the Indian restaurant at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai uses innovation with a unique twist and presents south Indian cuisine in a whole new context. For this dining experience, the team hand-picks ingredients, recreating flavour notes that stimulate a trip down memory lane. At one point in time, you might even want to say move over Zughetti (Zucchini spaghetti), Boghetti (bottle gourd spaghetti) is here to reign. And mint chutney is a passe when there is buttermilk mousse to go with stir-fried chicken. One can expect a lot of local spices, delicate broths, infused oils, and fresh aromatic ingredients. Pop in the mouth will follow with audible wows. Bite-sized portions make this dining experience unique with no repetition of the dishes. For example, if there is Uthukuli butter morel, there is pork tapioca as well. The chic use of curry leaves and gongura as fritters will make you feel, ‘dinner done well’.

And whether it is your birthday or not, see the ghee-candle being lit on your dessert to add a smokey texture to a tangy raw mango pudding.

Where: Avartana on Tour at ITC Kohenur

Date: September 24, dinner only

For reservations: 9686685554