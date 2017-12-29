Everyone’s friend- Trees

Under the palm tree

There is a lone palm tree amid the coconut trees. It has always been a favourite as I associate it with my grandmother who told me stories while sitting under it. I have danced, played and hugged it a thousand times and it has been a companion in happy and sad times. Over the years, my love for the tree has grown.

I sometimes sit under it and wonder what lies right on top. Only my imagination can help with that. The tree is a silent listener, and I confide my deepest secrets and dreams to her. And the sweet, juicy and delicious fruit is irresistible.

Akshita Sansugu Palanisamy, Std VII

Round the mulberry bush

I was introduced to this tree during a field trip to a sericulture unit in grade 4. The place had lots of mulberry trees. I learnt that silkworms need the leaves of these plants to grow.

I was curious to know how the leaves tasted and why it was the worm’s favourite. I noticed dark purple colour fruits but was not sure if they were edible. Our guide said they were not harmful and offered a few leaves and fruits to taste. I munched on them and must confess the leaves were awful! But the fruits were both sweet and tart and quite delicious.

I was now determined to have a Mulberry tree at home, but could not find one anywhere in Coimbatore. I asked my teacher for the address of the sericulture unit. It was an hour’s drive from my home. My mother bought a few mulberry saplings to be planted at home and school.

I now get to feed on the berries whenever I crave them!

Karthikeyani, Std IX

The Calabash Tree

Igniting creativity

I don’t know if it is my favourite tree. But I like the Calabash tree because my childhood revolved around it.

We are a joint family and lived in a farm. I have eight cousins and I’m the youngest. My cousins often teased me by hiding my toys. Once, as I went looking for my toys, I found a tree with big green nuts on it. My cousins tried to knock its fruits down. But, in the process, they got hurt as it was thorny. I really believed they were being punished for teasing me. My gardener called the big fruits Thiruvottukai and the dry fruits were made into bowls. I used to make bowls when the fruits dried and decorate them with colours and placed them in the showcase.

The tree and its fruits made me creative.

Yuvashri, Std XII

A happy blue

I am really fond of the Blue Jacaranda, which used to grow in our backyard. My friends and I played around it and climbed it as far as we could and jumped down from its branches. The tree’s shade served as a place to play, sit, sleep and even have a picnic. The tree was at its most beautiful during the flowering season from March to April, as it blossomed and put forth its vibrant blue and purple flowers. Some of my most precious memories are associated with it.

Shivani, Std VII

Bond with the peacock tree

I was introduced to the Peacock Flower early in my life and I remember my grandmother often referring to it as the Caesapul plant. It is a graceful plant with beautiful red flowers with yellow and orange pollen. My favourite pastime was to organise tea parties around it.

I would dress my soft toys with the flowers and hold long imaginary conversations with the tree. Sadly, as I grew older, the bonds loosened and now the friendship I enjoyed is but a memory deep in my mind.

Upasna Karthik, Std VII