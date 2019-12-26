Student poets of Quills at RBVRR Women’s College: Bound by poetry

A group of girls from RBVRR Women’s College in Narayanguda are in a jolly mood and the reason is not just the holiday season. These student poets of the inhouse Quills Literary Club at college have launched their first chapbook Zephyr (edited by Jhilam Chattaraj), ‘an eclectic collection of poems that make you laugh, cry, question and long for the poet in you.’

Poet Kiriti Sengupta | Photo Credit: By arrangement

‘Filigree, a special event held recently at Salar Jung museum was a Kolakta—Hyderabad coming together. The event saw the release of Rituals, a poetry collection by poet Kiriti Sengupta (chief editor of Ethos Literary Journal) and the chapbook by these student poets (both books published by Hawakal Publishers, Kolkata).

“The poems talk about issues such as growth, identity crisis, relationships with lovers and parents but all with a teenager’s swag, confidence and innocence. The poems have been written over the years and many of them already published by the Quills blog. However, a printed book is always a joy to behold,” shares Jhilam, an assistant professor at the college.

Jhilam Chattaraj | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The harsh reality of life and the current happenings have inspired these young girls. In Once Upon a Blue Moon Night,’ Syeda Maria narrates the experience of meeting the spirit of a girl who was killed in a terrorist attack. For Ritu Sarda, the poem Unmasked is an outlet to speak of the lingering fear girls have when they step out of their homes in the evening. Jhelum mentions: “The poems lack structure and are full of emotions. It was difficult for me to navigate through their minds, as I had to ensure while editing, that I retain their youthful teenage spirit. I had to remain alert; my skills at chopping words should not interfere with their style.” Admiring the sincerity of these young poets, she says, “They are sensitive to the beauty of language and emotion. Each of them sat patiently with me to see how their works could be made better. In a world full of storms, such experiences are assuring and lift my zest for life.”

Established four years ago, the Quills Club is a closed group with 140 members and 20 have contributed to the book. With an active blog, the students are encouraged take up poetry and prose. “We often literary activities and had a collaboration with The Good Talk Factory. This is another collaboration (Hawakal Publishers) we thought to take it further by coming up with a book for the poets of the club.” says Jhelum.