Stuck at home but need to consult a vet? This app lets you do just that, virtually

Millie the hamster has an appointment this afternoon. Her vet is seeing her at 2 pm...virtually.

CoZo Plus (+), a Gurgaon-based app that launched on April 13, connects pet parents to vets for one-on-one consultations. Started by Yasir Khalil, Vaibhav Jain and Minal Kaushik, CoZo Plus is an extension of CoZo, a pet wellness service app that was started by the trio in November 2018.

The idea for the new app came about after a friend of the founders’ lost her cat due to the unavailability of vets in April, in the middle of the lockdown. “Around the same time, we came across cases where delayed medical help pushed treatable situations to fatal ones,” says Yasir, adding, “Soon we found ourselves in a situation where hundreds of people were reaching out to us with concerns about their pet’s health.”

The team observed that a lot of pet parents were relying on secondary information from random sources and social media. “We realised, the best option was to get them medically licensed and certified support. Since tele-consultations are working for humans, then why not try it for pets,” adds Yasir. Soon after the launch, a lot of people reached out for the care of stray, abandoned and injured animals.

People from rural areas called for their cattle, he says. There are also calls for consultations of rabbits, hamsters, hens, and guinea pigs among others. “This application platform is currently non-commercial. We are not charging the pet parent for consultation and will continue doing that,” says Yasir.

“Within two months of launch, we have close to 20,000 downloads,” says Yasir. Around 200 consultations take place in a day. Not just in India, they have also helped out in Bangladesh, the US, Germany and Singapore.

Yasir says they received applications from over 200 vets. “We started out with four and ramped up to meet the demand and keep the service instant.” Currently they have around 15 vets on board. “The doctors had to submit all the relevant documents and certificates. A video KYC is done for the clinic current practice. Feedback analysis and chat reviews are done by an experienced doctor and after these steps, a vet gets on the platform,” explains Yasir. When they started out, the idea was not to be a 24/7 service, but that is what they have become now, with calls coming in round the clock.

