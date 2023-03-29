Started by a former Miss Chennai, this new brand features make-up made of natural ingredients

March 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Little round jars of pigments ranging from muted tones to crimson and coral sit primly on shelves, waiting to be dispatched. These are Bindya Talluri’s make up with a conscience.

Titled Bindt Beauty, her new brand of clean, minimalist make-up features natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, apricot oil, coconut oil, rosehip seed, beeswax, cocoa butter and mica pigments, and is devoid of chemicals. The line comprises a light cream concealer that comes in eight shades for the Indian skin tone; multi-use tints in six shades for cheeks, eye lids and lips; illuminators that are to be dabbed on cheek bones and nose; and a setting powder.

A model and former Miss Chennai, Bindya has been applying make-up for her shoots for years. Some of the products, she says, wreaked havoc on her skin. She became wary of compositions with synthetic fragrance. Then, seven years ago, she was introduced to clean beauty products. “They were great for my skin and controlled irritation and acne. So I thought why not have something like this in India,” she says.

At that time there were few brands of this category in the country. She started her R&D well before COVID-19, and it took her four months to formulate the whole line

The challenge, Bindya says, was to find a good lab that had certifications and good credentials to manufacture these products. After she identified such places in Delhi and Mumbai, they were soon in consultation with her. Every detail was discussed. “One of the labs told me the natural version of Vitamin E is more expensive than the synthetic version. I said I don’t care. I wanted the natural one,” she says.

She kept discussing ingredients, experimenting and formulating for four months. “We had almost finalised the composition and colours but that is when the pandemic hit and it set us back by a few years,” she says, adding that she has been fully involved in every step right from formulation to odour test.

The pandemic also threw another challenge: The packaging she wanted was supposed to come from Italy. But they were also affected by COVID causing her to cancel her order. Now, even though the jars are made of glass, the lids are still plastic, she admits. “I am trying to figure things out and find an environment-friendly solution,” says Bindya who is also considering recyclable packaging.

Since the base of the products is essentially oil, can it end up being heavy on the skin and make it look greasy especially during Indian summers? “The feedback I am getting is that the products are blending into the skin and giving a natural finish. There has been no complaint of greasiness,” she replies.

Over the last few years, a number of international and homegrown clean beauty brands have entered the market. “A number of big cosmetic brands too are adapting,” she says citing the example of Bobbi Brown. Clients are also conscious nowadays. They educate themselves through their travels and the Internet, she adds. So clean beauty is not just a fad.

Bindya’s products are made in batches of seven kilograms each. It takes about three days for one batch to be completed, including labelling. Her makeup, she says, is for everyone irrespective of age, skin type and tone. “My products aim to enhance one’s true authentic self. So, don’t be scared of make-up,” she says.

The products start at 799. They can be shipped all over India and are available on bindtbeauty.com