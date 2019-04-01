Choosing the right sport for your child

Young chinese boy wearing goggles and cap swimming breaststroke in a pool

01 April 2019 12:21 IST

I would like to start my daughter on a sport young. She is now six. How do I decide what to start her on?

Some sports centres have assessments for this, to understand whether the slow-twitch or fast-twitch muscles predominate. The former enables endurance sport, while the latter, bursts of movement. There are also companies offering genetic testing to help determine which kind of sport a person will take to, genetically. However, training is vital in either case. Also, it depends on what your child enjoys, and this may not necessarily be what she is predisposed to. Expose her to a variety of games through TV and live sports. Give her opportunities to participate in school and neighbourhood games, and see what she takes to. In the end though, it is the fire in the belly that pushes a person to training.

My son is a swimmer and this summer he will be taking classes for long durations. Is there anything I should keep in mind? Advertising Advertising

Swimmers may lose bone mass, if training for two-three hours, especially if they do this over a few years. They will then be prone to fractures. So it is necessary for them to strength-train and do some plyometric exercises (such as skipping) — you need a compressive force to force the bone to manufacture calcium. These exercises will also improve muscle mass.

Dr Kannan Pugazhendi is a sports physician and fitness consultant with over two decades of experience.

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us with your questions at mp_health@thehindu.co.in