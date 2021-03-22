Fishing for sport grows popular in India

Kochi

22 March 2021

Angling grew as a sport during the unhurried days of the pandemic

During the pandemic, angling not only became a therapeutic pastime but also provided a catch for the dinner table in states across the country.“There’s no space to spin and cast the line at Munambam Beach now. There are too many hooks flying around,” says architect and entrepreneur Rohit Thomas, who began angling in Kochi in 2010.

The solitary dedicated angler, with fishing rod and steady line and a fixed gaze on the water, has now given way to a row of passionate anglers lining the sides of the bridges in the city. Branded fibre-glass rods and spinning tackle have replaced the traditional bamboo pole. The mushrooming of stores selling fancy fishing equipment is testimony to the popularity of the sport.

Mohan Ancheril, a veteran angler from Kottayam, points out that more anglers are posting photographs with their catch on social media. He also makes a mention of the local availability of good-quality fishing products.

Ethical fishing For lifestyle anglers fishing is a sport; all fish caught is not for consumption. Animal Rights groups actively campaign for ethical fishing. The Catch and Release mode is encouraged. Snag fishing or foul hooking where the fish is hooked without bait is bad practice. Using barb-less hooks, heavy tackle to land fish quickly, gentle handling of landed fish, helping it regain normal breathing and return to the waters are practices to follow.

Chennai-based Prasanna T, who runs Poseidon Sport Fishing Tackles and Charter, feels that angling increased during the pandemic because “people realised the importance of being outdoors. Parents brought their kids to learn the sport. It teaches patience; it’s like yoga.” Along with other anglers, he began the Tamil Nadu Anglers Club, which is in the process of being registered. The club has 500 members who are virtually connected over social media. Prasanna also held a camp for children at Marina Beach, where “we taught them about the catch and release ethics of sustainable fishing. Take what you need, not all that you catch.”

Prasanna finds that many professionals have taken to the sport during this period of lockdowns. Chennai’s popular angling spots are Kovalam (Fisherman’s Cove) and the fishing harbour in Royapuram, with varieties commonly caught including giant trevally, barracuda, barramundi and the mangrove Jack.

According to scientist Rajeev Raghavan, Assistant Professor-Fisheries Resource Management at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), “Angling is one of the world’s most sought-after hobbies but, in India, it has remained a rich man’s sport.” It was brought to the country by foreign anglers, he says, adding that “the fish that make angling a sport are the large-growing ones, or those that put up a fight.”

Ready for battle

Rohit recalls his first big hook: in 2010 when he was hunting for the barramundi. “Though I could not land the fish, the fight lasted 15 minutes. Depending on the fish, fights can last for hours,” he says. “With experience, you can read the waters, the activity and you know your fish well.”

The five species of fish commonly hunted off Kochi’s waters are red snapper, threadfin salmon, barramundi, grouper, flat head and sheep head.

Derek D’Souza, one of India’s best-known anglers, has just returned from the First Angling Festival 2021 held recently at Nbiuky (Barak) River, Langpram Village in Tamenglong district, Manipur. “Angling in India has grown 100 % in the last six years,” says Derek who represents India in several fishing tournaments and conducts workshops for children to encourage them take angling as a hobby. “We are trying to promote it as a sport and encourage anglers release the fish.

Though the Northeastern states provide popular angling since they have plenty of scenic and rich water bodies, archaic and illegal fishing methods like dynamiting, poisoning and electric fishing are still in use. “The idea of the festival was to educate people on the harmful effects of catching fish by these methods,” says Derek, going on to speak of angling tourism, the distinct regions where it is viable and how it has helped change the economy of the place. For example, he says, the Tor Barakae is an endemic species specific to the Barak river and its tributaries.

From the top

Arunachal Pradesh, with its web of beautiful rivers, has great potential and the local government is training local resources in association with private initiatives to manage and run the sport profitably.

In Uttarakhand, many camps offer The Golden Mahaseer Hunt, a coveted and popular one. “These camps are founded after taking official license and permit to fish. Trained guides help anglers. Fishing within protected areas, like in the forest, is banned,” says Derek. These camps will re-open once the pandemic abates.

In Himachal Pradesh too, trout fishing is run in an organised manner. Karnataka and Kerala are also rich in fishing regions but most are now closed, says Derek, who began teaching angling on his return from England in 2002.

According to Rajeev, the Cauvery river has many fishing hotspots and, till very recently, angling was run by government agencies. The sport also thrives in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuruthat have easy access to the Cauvery and in Mumbai too. “Angling is part of wildlife nature societies and shops are selling fishing equipment because the sport has become popular,” he says.

A beginner’s guide to fishing Fishing rods are generally made of graphite or fibreglass and usually range in length from about 4 - 14 feet. Beginner’s rods cost ₹ 500 upwards and a professional rod comes at ₹3,000 pupwards.Reels are either spinning or casting and correspond to different needs it caters to. For beginners, a pinning reel is ideal. Starting range for reels is ₹1,000. A professional reel can cost ₹. 10,000.Depending on quality and size hooks are priced at ₹.50 A fairly professional fishing set costs ₹15,000-20,000.

From the scientific angle, Rajeev points out that the trout is a non-indigenous species introduced by foreign anglers. “It is a carnivorous fish and preys on small local fish. It is also found in the High Range in Munnar and in the Nilgiris.” But Gurinder Khanna, a passionate angler in Nilgiris who takes off for trout fishing in the upper reaches of the Nilgiris whenever he can, has a different take. “Trout fishing is a different ball game altogether,”says Gurinder. He explains, “Trout fishing is not static. It involves walking along the water’s edge, casting and then walking again. Sea or salt water fishing is plonking oneself down on a boat, yacht, dinghy, whatever and casting out and waiting for the fish to come. referring.” He does not find the next generation involved in the sport like before.

Biju Prakashan of Hobby Drome, the first fish equipment store in Kochi that began online sales recently, says, “Angling needs time, attitude and the will to learn. It’s a new world out there.”