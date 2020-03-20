COVID-19: Resorts and hotels in Kovalam announce packages for those opting to work from there

Companies across the world have moved to work-from-home mode to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. But some hotels and resorts in and around Kovalam are tempting clients to work from the comforts of a beachside room. Facilities are being provided at discounted rates, inclusive of food.

Discounted rates

Newton’s Neelakanta Boutique Beach Resort promises to provide an air-conditioned co-working space. “It is for groups of four people each and the rate is ₹900 per person, which covers lunch and bottled water. They can use the room from 8 am to 6 pm. They will have to arrange for Wi-fi because our facility won’t be enough to support a co-working space,” says Ajish Nambiar, who runs the resort.

And it is an additional ₹1,100 per night for two people if they plan on staying in the resort. “The special rates are for this particular period. Our business has been severely hit by the spread of the virus. The inflow of foreign tourists has dried up and we have stopped taking domestic guests as well. So we needed to find an alternative to keep the resort running. That’s how we came up with this idea. We have been getting calls enquiring about the facilities. We are looking at small groups who have to work as a team but can’t go to their office,” he adds.

Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel and Spa has come up with a one-month package for those who want to work from the hotel. “We have set aside 20-25 rooms for this purpose and have already got two clients, both working in Technopark. Instead of our usual rate of ₹ 1.35 lakh a month per head, we are giving the rooms for ₹45,000 per person, which comes to ₹1,500 per day. For two people we are charging ₹59,000 after a discount,” says Rajagopaal Iyer, CEO of the hotel.

He adds that the guests can also opt to work in the open area, especially from spaces such as the coffee shop. There will be no restriction on the timings. The hotel has only basic Wi-fi facilities. However, arrangements will be made to provide better network, he adds.

In addition, there is a 50 percent discount on breakfast, lunch, dinner, spa, Ayurveda and free usage of pool and gym. “We have an in-house doctor who is available round-the-clock to provide any medical care for the guests,” Rajagopaal says.

Both of them emphasise that the staff members of the hotel have been asked to ensure minimum contact with the guests. “We also expect the guests to take necessary precautions,” says Ajish.