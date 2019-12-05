The ‘save the date’ photo shoot debate

‘Save the date’ is the latest trend that has unleashed a thousand trolls. Shot dramatically by professionals ‘save the date’ photos are usually posted on social media handles so that that friends and family are informed of the event. A few such photo-shoots have gone viral, and have unleashed a storm of trolls and memes. The comments section of the photographs show mostly appreciative posts, but there are the negative comments which range from body-shaming to moral policing.

Even the State Police Media Centre Instagram handle posted a graphic card requesting caution about the kind of photographs that are posted online. This was deleted shortly after following criticism. This is a “creative announcement of wedding through photographs and also, in the context of arranged marriages, a chance for couples to get to know each other,” says Arabind Chandrashekhar of Tamarind Events and Weddings. Proliferation of social media, and the image the photographs would project or how they would be viewed, has a huge role to play in how the shoots are designed.

Kochi-based Pinnacle Event Planners, shot one of the ‘save the date’ campaigns, which is at the heart of the storm. Pune-based couple Ram and Gauri (surnames withheld) approached the company after seeing one of their photo shoots. “We didn’t expect the kind of response that it has generated. Around 90% of the response has been positive, and like the two sides of a coin there has been negative response too,” says Shalu M Abraham, CEO of Pinnacle Event Planners. He says he has got phone calls “harassing me, asking me why I agreed to the shoot. I didn’t respond. I provide a service for a client, what can I say.”

Arabind says, “This is moral policing. Who decides what is to be photographed or the limits of decency? Who sets the boundaries? Don’t look at the photographs if they offend you, vulgarity, or beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” This is indicative of a cultural shift that comes with travel and exposure. Women are more confident, and they know what they want. “It is something about the moment— young and about to get married— creating memories.” He says brides-to-be have folders filled with images and ideas of how they want each aspect of their wedding to be, where and how the pre and post-wedding shoots ought to be. Cinema plays a huge role in what the couple wears, where the shoot is organised and how they pose. Shalu chose the location and suggested that the outfits be casual. “Other than that I have no say. What they wear and how is the client’s decision,” he says. He spoke to Gauri after the photographs went viral, “Though she was initially apprehensive about the reaction, she is fine with it now.”

Ann M, a writer says, “It is the couple’s moment of fame, they get to play a part in their own fairytale (wedding). It is a good thing that young people are thinking differently and they want to ensure that they make the most of the occasion and celebrate it.”

There are others who refuse to get carried away by the defense, “It is good that people are trying new things, but these should be done tastefully. One should remember that these might get posted on social media,” says Athira Diljith, a public relations professional.