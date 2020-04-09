COVID-19: Social media is abuzz with pandemic-related works posted by artists from Kerala

The world is in lockdown, but not social media. Perhaps, that’s the most happening place, with people giving free rein to their creativity. Artists and graphic designers have been putting up illustrations and art works related to different aspects of COVID-19 pandemic on social media.

Star value

One such artist draws inspiration from the stars of Malayalam cinema. Anas VV, a freelance designer from Kannur, has come up with an illustration on his Instagram page that has 25 actors of Malayalam cinema out on the street as cops to ensure that the lockdown is observed. It carried the tagline: ‘Stop, go home and stay safe!’

Anas VV | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Earlier, Anas had posted another illustration in which he featured some of the Malayalam actors staying at home. It went viral after Kunchacko Boban shared it on his Instagram page, with the tag ‘Stay@Home, Save the World, Be a SUPERHERO!!!!’. When someone pointed out that actor Asif Ali was not in the picture, Asif himself replied that he was in self-quarantine at home.

Illustration by Anas VV | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Later, I re-posted the work after adding Asif, which also was shared by Kunchacko Boban. Indrajith was also added,” says the 23-year-old. Among the actors who shared the work on their social media pages are Unni Mukundan, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya. Anas adds that the inspiration for the work was an illustration on social media that had leading Tamil actors in police uniforms.

Arjun S | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Inspired by Anas’ artwork, Arjun S from Harippad in Alappuzha district also featured 14 actors in Mollywood in police uniform. “I was bowled over by what Anas did and wanted to give it a try. I tagged all the actors in the illustration and Kunchacko Boban was the first one to share it on his Instagram page,” says 24-year-old Arjun, working as an apprentice in Kerala Water Authority in Mavelikara.

Illustration by Arjun S | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

However, Arjun had to face brickbats for not including Suresh Gopi, who has some landmark police roles to his credit. “I immediately rectified my mistake. I added Jayaram, Dileep and Unni Mukundan in the picture. I know I have missed out on a few others,” he says.

Art with a message

In the meantime, Anoop Vijayan, a senior visualiser with SunTec, has been uploading graphic images on different aspects of the battle against COVID-19, on his Facebook page, Anoop Vijayan Photography.

Anoop Vijayan’s art work reminds viewers that it is best to stay at home during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Since the first day of the lockdown, he has been creating images with a social message, which now have a dedicated fan following. Each one highlights the directions to be followed during the lockdown to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Once I plan a concept that I would be highlighting on that day, I take appropriate Vector images, modify it and juxtapose them accordingly. For instance, there is a picture of a little girl sitting before her food. It focusses on the importance of eating healthy food. The images were all different but I modified them and used them to convey the concept,” he explains.

Anoop Vijayan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Once the image is completed, he posts it the following day at 7 pm. The first few images were not noticed by many though his former teachers at ICAT Design and Media College in Chennai called him up to say they had enjoyed his works. “After a couple of days, there were people following my series to see what I would come up with next,” adds the 35-year-old.

In English and Malayalam, he exhorts viewers to stay at home, follow government stipulations and social distancing to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. “My images deal with the need to exercise, maintain hygiene, self-quarantine, interacting with children and so on. All of us need to participate in this effort to contain this virus,” says the native from Thrissur.

Anoop Vijayan’s art work reminds viewers that one must have a nutritious diet to stay healthy and exhorts people to stay at home during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

He adds modestly: “I am not claiming that my images have gone viral or been shared widely. This is just my way of contributing to raise awareness about COVID-19 and how to face the lockdown with positivity.”