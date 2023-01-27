Sobremesa treats your pet like a guest, and the food makes you happy too

January 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

All-day dining restaurants mushroom at every nook and corner of the city. I headed to one on everyone’s Insta mention — Sobremesa. Run by Udaya Gotipati and Ritika Velchala, the cosy decor of the place makes me comfortable instantly. As I was waiting for my pumpkin soup, I noticed that at this pet-friendly cafe, the pets are offered a bowl of water the moment they come in and settle down.

At Sobremesa, seating options depend on your choice of natural outdoor light. There is a deck for intimate parties. There is also seating in the shade of trees and shrubs. Udaya and Ritika take the outdoor arrangement as seriously as they do the seating arrangement inside. So, when one walks inside the restaurant, the tables and interiors make you feel at home.

With the soup reaching my table soon, I diverted my attention to focus on the pumpkin soup. Creamy, sweetish and slightly peppery, it did not need anything more to complete it. I could have had more but I preferred to wait for the food I had ordered.

Food at Sobremesa has a clear character. When they serve continental food, there is no option of asking for an Indianised version to ‘make it extra spicy or deep fry it.’ The chilli barbeque shrimp with a pineapple salad came next. I forked the pineapple salad and couldn’t stop at one. So the marinated (not coated) butter-tossed shrimps were relished without the salsa. The chilli marinate in the shrimp has a delectable sweet after taste.

I am not a big fan of sliders but still ordered one of their signature mini-sliders. The meat patty could have been juicier. However, I liked that it was not bathed in mayo. The salads are fresh, crunchy and substantial, notrandom veggies and greens thrown in. Goat cheese and poached pear salad is wholesome. The combination of nuts, seasonal crunchy fruits and a drizzle of a homemade vinaigrette makes it delicious. In short this dish comes with a wholesome nutty feeling.

Pastas, especially the tortellinis, is a must try. I opted for the mushroom tortellini. It was a buttery delight that came with generous amount of well sauteed mushroom.

Cold coffee lovers trust their brew to be made perfectly here. They have quite a few selection in flavours. So if you are a cold brew fan, go for it. Dessert lovers will relish the Rose Lychee tres leches. This beauty comes bathed in condensed milk, has a rosy flavour to it. It is sweet with no regrets. If you don’t like your desserts too sweet, try the chocolate coffee lamington. This is one dessert that comes with the goodness of coffee and chocolate flavours.

Sobremesa What: All day dining; pastas, soups, sliders Where: Jubilee Hills, Road no 45 Parking: Valet available Table for two: ₹1200 (approx)

