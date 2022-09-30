Black porcelain canisters, dinner sets with miniature florals, and Latvian knives. The festive collection at Sobè Decor features an interesting mix of tableware and accessories

Nestled atop the famous Chit Chat ice cream parlour on busy Mount Road is Sobè Decor, an offshoot of Japanese brand Noritake’s showroom. Sobè Decor - House of Luxury was kickstarted in 2020, when the team witnessed a gap “in the market for luxury tableware from reputed brands”, says Nivedita Jegadeesh, managing partner. Now in Chennai, Bengaluru and soon to open in Hyderabad, the idea, she says, “was to bring the best of tableware and home decor to the Indian customer. We are currently giving out franchises and will be pan India by 2025.”

This Deepavali, the brand is launching new designs by leading brands Noritake, Bugatti; a range of wooden table accents; hampers with dry fruits, mugs. Here are our top picks from the new range:

The Inca Series by Samura Knives | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inca Series @ Samura Knives

Tested by culinary professionals, the knives from Latvia are crafted using Damascus steel. “We have special knife block holders which keep knives bacteria-free and dry while not in use. The Inca Series with zirconium dioxide blades and extra hardening, require no maintenance and their handles feature drawings inspired by old South American civilizations,” says Nivedita, adding that the brand’s popular variants include tomato paring knives, and a bamboo series with full SS moulded knives. ₹1,200-₹15,000.

Lodi’s Morning by Noritake | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lodi’s Morning @ Noritake

This festive season, the Japanese tableware company is drawing inspiration from New Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens. The fine porcelain dinner set’s design features floral and parrot species — found in the gardens — in shades of jade with touches of saffron and ruby. As for the pure white dinner plates, they come embellished with a band of miniature floral motifs. “Bountiful Garden, a brand new design from Noritake is inspired by the engravings and inlay work of the Taj Mahal.” ₹7,000 upwards for tea sets, and dinner sets start at ₹35,000.

Black porcelain kitchen accessories by Legend | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Black porcelain @ Legend

Specially sourced from Srilanka and Malaysia, the range of black porcelain kitchen accessories comprise table containers, herb canisters, butter dishes and spoon rests. “This year, we are launching a range of colourful porcelain diyas (₹500 upwards).”

The Aladdin Londra series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aladdin Londra series @ Bugatti

Known for its cutlery in vibrant shades of red, green, orange with gold rings, Bugatti’s latest offering is an ode to Venice. With decorated handles by fashion designer Alessandro Parascandolo, the stainless steel cutlery comes with a mother-of-pearl effect. The SS Siena and Rialto models launched by the Italian manufacturer feature linear cuts.

For details, visit sobedecor.com or WhatsApp 9381955500.