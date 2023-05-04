May 04, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Do you have a unique skill which no one else has? Then you just need to record a video demonstrating that skill, submit it for a contest and hope to win a cash prize. Skillfest 2023 is that unique online skills competition where participants can showcase skills through a short video of 5minutes.

The digital platform National Skills Network (NSN) is collaborating with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA, a regional centre of the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada) to organise the online skills competition, NSN Skillfest 2023. The content generated from the Skillsfest will be included in the CEMCA’s Open Educational Resources (OER) repository which comprises learning materials in text, audio or video format licensed for free use.

The objective is to spread the word on the rising importance of skills and recognize such skilful people too. “This online skills competition hopes to provide a global platform for participants to showcase skills, gain recognition and take pride in their talent,” says Madhuri Dubey, founder, National Skills Network.

The competition features ten trades or industry sectors —agriculture, beauty and wellness, fashion and apparel, handicrafts, media and entertainment, food processing, welding, green jobs (in areas of renewable energy, solar sustainability) and woodwork and carpentry where participants can showcase their skills.

Skillfest 2023 brings together participants from eight Asian Commonwealth countries, including India, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The competition is open to anyone between 11 and 65 years from these countries either as an individual or as a team of three. The last date to share the videos is May 15; the winners receive cash prizes and certificates, and their videos will be included in CEMCA’s Open Educational Resources (OER) repository.

How to participate: One can create and share a video of 5 to 10 minutes from the comfort of one’s home or workplace, create and share as per the instructions.

For details: https://cemcaskillfest.com; To register and upload the video: https://cemcaskillfest.com/register-now/.