GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six Kathakali veterans, including three women, reunite after 20 years for a performance in Kasaragod

Hymavathi Raveendran, Karthiyani Muniyoor and Baby Nair were perhaps among the first women in Kerala to learn Kathakali in the sixties

January 06, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Saraswathy Nagarajan 6790
Hymavathi Raveendran, Baby Nair, K Kunhambu Nair, Karthiyani Muniyoor, Ramakrishna Nambiar and Raghunath Kanuthur practising for their performance on January 7.

Hymavathi Raveendran, Baby Nair, K Kunhambu Nair, Karthiyani Muniyoor, Ramakrishna Nambiar and Raghunath Kanuthur practising for their performance on January 7. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twenty years after her last recital, 68-year-old Hymavathi Raveendran will apply chutti (facial make-up of Kathakali) to play Lord Krishna of Kuchelavritham Kathakali on January 7.

“Happiness!” says Hymavathi when asked about how she feels about returning to the stage.  “There is nervousness as the years have gone by. I hope we are able to live up to expectations but the dominant feeling is of excitement.”

Hymavathi Raveendran, Baby Nair, K Kunhambu Nair, Karthiyani Muniyoor, Ramakrishna Nambiar and Raghunath Kanuthur with debutants Savitha Kodoth, Sauramya Saiju and Anjal Vipin.

Hymavathi Raveendran, Baby Nair, K Kunhambu Nair, Karthiyani Muniyoor, Ramakrishna Nambiar and Raghunath Kanuthur with debutants Savitha Kodoth, Sauramya Saiju and Anjal Vipin. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It is a special occasion for Hymavathi, Baby Nair, K Kunhambu Nair, Karthiyani Muniyoor, Ramakrishna Nambiar and Raghunath Kanuthur, all senior citizens who began learning Kathakali in 1964 thanks to an initiative of Cheviri Gopalan Nair (CG Nair), an avid follower of the art form, to bring Kathakali to his village.  

“In those days, or for that matter even now, Kathakali was and is not all that popular in Kasaragod. My father, CG Nair, used to go to places where Kathakali was staged to watch recitals,” recalls Hymavathi.

Cheviri Gopalan Nair

Cheviri Gopalan Nair | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the Malayalam month of Karkidakam (June-July), Gopalan Nair used to go for the customary massage with medicinal oils. The masseur used to stay in their house at Bethupara, in Konadukkam, a small village in  Kasaragod. “Many of the masseurs used to be Kathakali artistes and that is when our house used to come alive with Kathakali plays in the evenings. Once they left, my father would again have to travel to watch performances,” recalls Hymavathi.

That is when he thought of getting his only daughter trained in Kathakali. “As far as I know, it was a time when women were never seen on the Kathakali stage. All female roles were played by men. That practice did not dishearten my father,” says Hymavathi.

He invited Govinda Panikkar Asan, who used to come to their house, Malyiekkal, for chavatti thadaval (massaging with feet) to become Hymavathi’s guru at the age of 11. She must have been the first woman to become a student of Kathakali in that region. He also requested neighbours to send their children to learn Kathakali.

Hymavathi Ravindran (right) and Baby Nair when they performed Lavanasuravadham.

Hymavathi Ravindran (right) and Baby Nair when they performed Lavanasuravadham. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“It was unheard of in those times. I learned Kathakali along with Karthiyani Muniyoor, a cousin, and some of the boys near our house,” recounts Hymvathi.

 Motivated by their performances, a few children began learning Kathakali at Kundoochi, another village in the neighbourhood. Ramakrishnan and Raghunath are from that group.

Hymavathi Raveendran.

Hymavathi Raveendran. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sreejith recalls that his mother had last performed Kuchelavritham 20 years ago, a few weeks before CG Nair’s demise. In the meantime, Sreejith shifted from Mumbai to Tripunithura, where Kathakali performances are frequently held. In fact, it is the home of the first all-women Vanitha Kathakali Sangham.

CG Nair and Hymavathi Raveendran as Krishna.

CG Nair and Hymavathi Raveendran as Krishna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

  “Amma is still a keen fan of Kathakali and never misses a recital if she can help it. So, when she came to Tripunithura, she was able to watch a few programmes,” says Sreejith.

Did she meet the artistes of the Vanitha Sangham?

“Yes, I did. But I did not tell them I am a performer too,” she laughs.

Seeing her interest in Kathakali, Sreejith motivated his mother to go on stage again.  Hymavathi agreed but she wanted to do it in the company of the artistes she had learnt Kathakali with. However, two of them had passed away, physical ailments prevented some of them.

Nevertheless, Sreejith persevered and managed to get six of the veterans together for this memorable occasion.

Joining the seniors are Savitha Kodoth, Sauramya Saiju and Anjal Vipin who will have their arangetram. “Three of them are learning Kathakali and will be performing for the first time,” says Sreejith.  

The artistes will perform excerpts from Kuchelavritham, Kalyanasaugandhikam, Lavanasuravadham and Duryodhanavadham at ASAP community Skill Park Auditorium, Vidhyanagar, Kasaragod, at 6.30 pm.    

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.