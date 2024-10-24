Singer Dana Razik and her family feature in an original musical production, Rooh-E-Mardem

When Dana, Durra and Thooba Razik’s cover version of Pakistani artist Ali Sethi’s global hit Pasoori released on YouTube in June 2022, four months after the original came out on Coke Studio Pakistan, it created a flutter. The video crossed one million views in less than a week and viewers from across the world, including the original female lead Shae Gill “hearted” it. In addition to the outstanding singing, the video was praised for the singers’ near perfect rendition of Punjabi-Urdu lyrics by viewers, especially from Pakistan.

Two years later, the siblings from Thalassery, Kerala, have reunited for an original album, Rooh-e-Mardem, which features the three of them with their eldest sibling, Rafa Razik and their father Abdul Razik. The qawwali-esque number was composed by Rafa and musician and family friend Faheed Ali. Dana’s husband Ashfaque Ahamed has penned the lyrics along with Khurram Murad.

The soothing song speaks of a divine connection and spiritual yearning. “We initially wanted to compose a qawwali, but traditional qawwalis are very long. So, we decided to shorten it and add modern elements to it,” says Dana. While Roshan Haris has played the harmonium, tabla and percussions, Haris Veeroli has handled the guitar.

The album took two years to reach completion. While one year was spent on the audio, the next was devoted to filming it, says Dana. Directed by Haseeb Abdul Latheef, shooting the video was fun, recalls Dana. “We even shot 11 hours straight,” she adds.

Dana has already established her place in the independent music scene in Kerala. Her popularity is evident on her YouTube channel; most of her songs have garnered over five million views. She also sang for composer Afzal Yussuf’s single, Veendum, released in 2022. Dana has lent her voice to songs in films such as Once Upon A Time in Kochi and Kadakan and will soon be heard in Turkish Tharkam.

“Growing up in a family of musicians, music came naturally to us,” says Dana, adding “everyone in my father’s family as well as mother’s family can sing. So, any celebratory occasion in the family is filled with music. Especially, if there is a wedding, we compose our own songs and sing them,” she adds. While Dana veered to professional music, Rafa and Thooba moved on to other careers. Her brother Durra is following in her footsteps. “He has been working towards it and I am here to guide him,” she says.

Though Dana is getting offers from films, she does not want to lose touch with independent music. “Playback singing is exciting; but indie albums can give the artist a free run,” she says. Dana says she takes care of her voice, practising daily and refraining from spicy food. “Practice is essential to maintain the quality of one’s voice,” she says.

Rooh-E-Mardem is available across audio and streaming platforms.