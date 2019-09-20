SignNEXT speaks for those who see sound

How do you express Nipah in sign language? The question was from SignNEXT, a Technopark-based start-up, to Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre in New Delhi. The reply: use the sign for ‘N’ and then that for a bat.

Theertha Nirmal, Kingsley David and Pravij Kumar P, who helm the start-up, recount the anecdote with amusement. “We needed it for a Nipah awareness video,” says Kingsley, the brain behind the venture formed in 2017 to empower the hearing-challenged. A bank of sign language-based video tutorials, SignSKOOL, for the hearing-challenged, will be rolled out through a mobile application in a couple of months’ time by the firm.

Theertha Nirmal in a video tutorial of SignSKOOL | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SignNEXT’s CEO Theertha, conversing with the help of an ‘interpreter’, Steffy Nivetha, says the journey started when she was pregnant. “I thought pregnancy was something I could manage like fever or cold! But I was wrong and didn’t know what I should do. I couldn’t understand most of the things my doctor told me,” she recalls, the uneasiness still writ large on her face.

YouTube videos too were of little help. “I wished that I had access to some information available in the language I knew, Indian Sign Language (ISL). My husband and I had discussed several ideas to empower the hearing challenged. But we didn’t know how to go about it. That’s when Kingsley came in,” Theertha says.

Today, she communicates using ISL on women’s health, pregnancy, nutrition, diet, menstrual hygiene and many other relevant topics. Kingsley says the idea was born at Technopark where he used to work at an MNC on its “innovation and communication programmes.”

He explains that he was brought up by his aunt who was hearing challenged and although he is not hearing-challenged, he could empathise with the problems she faced. The MNC had eight hearing-challenged employees, and interactions with them inspired him to do something for the community. Besides an online news channel for them, he launched Talking Hands, an “initiative to break the barrier between the 3,000 employees in the company who could hear and the eight who could not.”

Connecting link

It was the launch of cheap 4G services in 2016 that opened a new world for the hearing-challenged as they started forming communities to communicate with each other. “I realised that technology could make things possible for them. Essential services and information are deprived for most of them.Since I knew Theertha and her struggle through her husband, then my colleague, I wanted her to be the face of the venture. My vision was to bring her to the forefront, thus giving hope and inspiration to more people facing different challenges. Pravij joined later,” Kinglsey says.

Pravij, an agripreneur, adds: “This is a social cause and that’s why I wanted to be part of it. I knew I could contribute towards the cause.”

(From left) Kingsley David, Theertha Nirmal and Pravij Kumar P, founders of SignNEXT | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

Incubated at the Kerala Startup Mission at Technopark, SignNEXT envisages reaching out to the hearing-challenged in multiple ways. SignSKOOL targets women, children and adults. “These videos in ISL covers topics such as antenatal, post-partum and post-pregnancy, menstrual health and hygiene, nutrition for pregnant women, child care, cancer awareness, HIV and the like. The videos have animation, visuals and subtitles,” elaborates Kingsley.

Five signers at SignNEXT, all of them hearing-challenged, are the presenters. The plan is to bring out 800 videos on 100 titles. Eighty-nine videos on safe motherhood are ready. “The launch is delayed because of shortage of funds. Social impact start-ups always face this challenge,” Kingsley adds.

Short takes Theertha, a native of Perambra in Kozhikode, is married to Sanu P Chukkari, who is also hearing-challenged. They met at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was her senior. While Theertha’s parents have no hearing loss, Sanu’s parents are hearing-challenged. “My in-laws take care of our daughter, Eva, who will soon turn two, when we both go to work. She has no disability and can also understand sign language,” she says.

SignNEXT team has Renuka Ramesh, a leading sign language interpreter and trainer as its mentor. She helps us translate English into ‘signed English’, which has a different grammatical pattern and then into sign language. The start-up is supported by Social Justice Department, NISH, Directorate of Women and Child Development, National Institute of Nutrition, Kerala Startup Mission, and Technopark, along with UNICEF and World Health Organisation.

Another project that has been announced is Deaf Mitra, being introduced in collaboration with the Kerala Police, which would help the hearing-challenged register complaints at police stations. In the long run, the start-up proposes to invite 150 hearing-challenged women from across the country to Kerala, who, in turn, will disseminate information through videos in their villages and isolated communities.

Once the videos on health are released, the team plans to focus on education, starting with English-language courses in sign language. The trio says that language acquisition is very poor amongst those with hearing challenges because early intervention doesn’t happen in most cases. “Often, the reading and writing skills of the hearing-challenged population is equivalent to those of children in classes two to five. We are starting with English and will diversify to other languages and vocational training courses,” the team says. While the health-based videos are free, educational videos require subscription.

However, the fact is that of the 1.8 crore hearing-challenged in India, nearly 10 lakh are not conversant in sign language. In one of her videos, Theertha says, “Sign language is not an option, it is a human right.” She adds: “I grew up feeling sad and angry about my condition. But all that is past and I am confident now because I can communicate. Being called a CEO is no small feat.”