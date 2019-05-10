Show of women entrepreneurship at an exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram

It’s all about mothers at Mathru Srishti 2019. An exhibition-cum-sale, the two-day festival will feature products and goods made by mothers.

Smitha Nair GS, a co-founder of Creative Moms Hub, the organiser of the event, says: “What better way to mark Mother’s Day than by holding a fete that showcases the works of mothers. Women often neglect their passion, be it for dance, music, art, craft, once they start a family. Even when their children leave the nest and they do not have much of familial responsibilities, mothers are hesitant to rekindle their passion. Mathru Srishti gives them a platform to show their creative side. And we have quite a few talented and artistic moms at the fair.”

Mathru Srishti 2019 will have around 50 vendors, 90 per cent of whom are from the city. There will be counters displaying and selling jewellery, clothes, art work, crafts, food... The fete also has a health camp for women, music performances and games.

Creative Moms Hub was started last July by Smitha, Jency Thomas, Beena Kassim and Sreekumari Anooplal. “We are all friends who were on a break from work due to family responsibilities. Finding a job after a break is tough, especially for a woman in her forties. Wondering what to do, we decided to start an online community for women, especially mothers. We wanted it to be on the lines of a support group for moms.”

A dreamcatcher | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Creative Moms Hub website has parenting advise and inspirational tales. They also have a “sales platform”. “Our aim is to connect and inspire mothers, provide them with easy ways to nurture and showcase their creativity and earn an income, if desired. We have women showcasing bottle art, mural-inspired works, jewellery and the like on our site,” says Smitha.

She says it is often tough to persuade women to reignite their latent talent. “That is because their families aren’t always supportive of them and their interests. Some are hesitant as they haven’t pursued their interests in years. However, those who do, tell us how cathartic it is for them to resume their interests.”

Creative Moms Hub currently has 100 members. “And it’s growing slowly, be it on our website or on our Facebook page.” Smitha says Mathru Srishti 2019 is one of the several fetes they hope to hold in the city to showcase “women and their creative side”.

Mathru Srishti 2019 will be held on May 11 and 12 at Chandrashekaran Nair Stadium. Timings: 10 am to 9 pm.

Contact: 9495438890 / 9946300310