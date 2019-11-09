Shop with a conscience

Saathi is a four-year-old company based in Ahmedabad, that makes biodegradable and compostable sanitary napkins out of banana fibre. Millie’s is a nearly decade-old startup in Bengaluru, creating vegan cheese from plant-based milk. Vegshoes is a three-year-old store based in Kolkata, that sells vegan shoes, made from non-animal leather and other material. These are only three among the many sustainable food and lifestyle brands making their way to Chennai this weekend, for the second edition of The Conscious Market.

“Last year, we had 38 brands from around the country. This year, we will have 55,” says Dhaval Chandarana, founder of Chennai-based Earth Story and co-curator of the two-day event. He has teamed up with event manager Shweta Agarwal for the market, just like last year, and Express Avenue is the event partner once more. The appeal of this market is the range of products on offer, from clothing to food and beverages to even stationery. It is not all about shopping, either. “There will be sound bath sessions with Tibetan singing bowls, and tarot card reading,” says Dhaval. The band Costa Index will be playing live.

A highlight of the event is the lunch and dinner vegan buffet organised by city-based VeggyTABLE, but passes for those are already sold out. Do not worry though, Chennai’s all-vegan restaurant Tamo Tamo will be serving up some of its fare at a stall, as will Auroville-based vegan restaurant Vegan Deal. There will also be stalls selling alternative plant-based milk, gelato, and vegan ice cream. A range of nut butters by Jus Amazin will also be in the mix.

It is not just about the edibles — Nool Weave will be bringing clothes made of sustainable fabrics from Bengaluru. A number of Chennai-based brands are also in the mix: The Paper Dolphin with its range of stationery, Creative Handmill with its crockery and Everwards with its lifestyle products that include everything from bamboo toothbrushes to tote bags. Online skincare brand Bottled Bliss will also have a stall for its collection of essential oils, scrubs, soaps, balms and more. Choices are many, but making sustainable lifestyle shifts is nevertheless not easy. If you want to explore your options, however, this market has got you covered.

The Conscious Market will be held on November 9 and 10 at Express Avenue, Royapettah, from 11 am to 9 pm. It is open to all.