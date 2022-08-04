Seeds of sustainability

From seed exchange tents to a range of handlooms up for sale, the Sustainability Festival is set to turn the act of going green into a celebration

This weekend, meet handloom weavers, organic famers, seed savers, crafts persons and food product manufactures from different parts of the country, as they celebrate sustainability at the three-day Sustainability Festival organised by India Handmade Collective (IHMC), Safe Food Alliance, Organic Farmers Market (OFM) and Mission Sammridhi. Brands such as Blue Lotus, Gandhigram, Janapada Seva Trust, Kaskom, Magan Sanghrahalay, Nature Alley, Khamir, Gram Seva Mandal, Porgai, Weaver Bird and Tula, which fall under the umbrella of IHMC, will showcase their creations.

To mark the 75th year of Independence, spinning workshop will be offered at the festival | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

If you are looking for handspun, handwoven textiles with natural dye, you can find a variety at the festival, be it in the form of saris, dhotis, towels, duppatas, yardage or home linen. “The festival will also celebrate National Handloom Day which falls on August 7,” says Anantha Sayanan, founder IMHC and OFM . “And to mark the 75th year of Independence, we are conducting spinning and natural dye workshops at the venue,” he adds.. A monthly series, Conversing Gandhi, will also be launched on day two of the event. The inaugural talk is titled, Non-Violent Social Conditions and Conflict Resolutions.

Terrance gardening has gained momentum during the pandemic. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Interestingly, a nursery will also be set up at the venue. For terrace garden enthusiasts, a seed bank and seed exchange event will run on all three days. Medicinal herbs and various plant saplings will be available at the nursery. “Craftspeople will display coconut shell crafts, terracotta artefacts and palm baskets. Organic grocery and food products will also be available. At the food stalls, traditional food made using organic products will be sold and the highlight will be handmade organic chocolates,’ says Sayanan.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by , Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, Government of Tamil Nadu, actor Revathy, fashion designer Poornima Ramaswamy and Gita Ram, Chairperson of Crafts Council of India. .

The Sustainability Fest will be on from August 5 to 7, 10 am to 7 pm at Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya grounds, T. Nagar. To participate in the workshops, call: 9841111943