When the season’s last fleet of migratory birds flew over Madurai

31 March 2021 13:54 IST

Photographer S Venkatesh captures flamingos and several other rare birds in Madurai's water tanks as the migration season of the birds draws to a close

Around the lockdown anniversary, a young photographer in Madurai planned a silent anniversary celebration of his Canon 1500 D that he purchased just before the stay-at-home orders came into effect last year. “After paying my last EMI, I roamed alone for days around the various water bodies in the city that are known hotspots for birds,” says S Venkatesh. At the crack of dawn and dusk, he waited patiently with his precious camera in hand. And soon he was rewarded with some memorable sights.

Last month, as the migration season was nearing its end, Venkatesh waited for two hours looking through his camera when a pair of flamingos glided in followed by a small flock at Avaniyapuram. "I was taken in by their elegance and the synchronised movement that coloured the sky with an amazing hue," he says. He returned in the evenings to find the flamingos already there searching for prey in the waters.

Advertising

Advertising

“The shallow waters in Avaniyapuram are a rich source of algae, small fish and insects. The pilots of the flock first come to test the waters and if they get habituated they visit regularly,” says Venkatesh, and adds, the flamingos have included Madurai on their routes of migration since 2017.

Just as the sun was about to set , the birds started taking off from the water tank in turns. Led by a pair, they began flying away far and high leaving Venkatesh mesmerised by their pink wings stretched outwards, the slender legs pushing backward, their sharp beaks protruding. “Each bird looked like a long arrow and with striking long and graceful legs and neck, the beauty was unmistakable,” he says and adds, “at that decent altitude, they gave me a magnificent flight posture.”

These frames made 26-year-old Venkatesh to stick to photography. The lockdown period turned him into one, he says, as some of his bird photos evoked appreciation from the well known Rathika Ramaswamy on Twitter. “Chasing, identifying, capturing the winged visitors and receiving appreciation motivates me no end.”

To buy a decent camera of his own was his coming out of grief after he lost his father, who ran a tea kiosk. “My mother was initially angry that I spent so much money but now when she sees my passion and the beautiful photos I take that are liked by so many others, she also appreciates my work and to have her blessings means a lot to me,” he says.

The passion for bird watching was nurtured in him gradually from the days he used to travel 15 kms in his college bus to Kidaripatti. “During those rides I used to spot birds and always wonder about their names, family and activities,” he says.

The opportunity came when he got a job with Sundaram Fasteners three years ago. “The green campus at Krishnapuram is a haven for avian visitors and encouraged by my mentors, I began self-teaching and training myself. Today it is my second nature to walk into the wild during my free hours,” he says.

With hundreds of bird and other wild life photographs, (particularly snakes), Venkatesh has now started to document his work. It is his dream to teach bird photography to students. “Wildlife photography has a calming effect as it instills patience in you,” he says as he talks about some of his exciting rendezvous.

Once, wandering around the Thiruppalai pond, he spotted an owl in a neem tree hole. “Initially I almost missed it as it so wonderfully blended in the surroundings, given its colour composition. I went a little closer and found it in a semi-nap state, its head bobbing occasionally, something I had never seen before,” says Venkatesh. The photo made it to the top 30% in the 35th International Photography Awards (IPA) in the category of nocturnal wild animals and gave every reason to the young photographer to live his dream.

Venkatesh has also been birding in Samanatham, Arittapatti, Naganakulam, Kadachanenthal and Oomachikulam tank, Othakadai quarry, Chathirapatti riverbed and spotted several rare species including the pied kingfisher, blue faced malkoha, African Hoopoe, Eurasian eagle owl, blue capped rock thrush, Brahminy myna, shikra.

He spent six weeks to freeze the rare and beautiful Indian paradise flycatcher at Alagar Koil. “It was difficult to capture the full bird with its flowing tail as it kept fluttering or hiding behind branches,” he says. Another photo of the common kingfisher on a rock at Thiruppalai Tank with its kill held between the beaks earned Venkatesh a place in top 16 per cent at the 35th IPA.

“It is easier to shoot animals. Birds are always more active and fly away at a blink,” says Venkatesh. The more I watch them, I realise so many of our life skills (such as singing, weaving, swimming, nesting, hunting) we owe to them, he adds.