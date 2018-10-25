The vegans at work in Technopark

“So what do you eat?” That’s a question Jeena Peter, director- HR, Navigant India in Technopark, is often asked. For, she is a vegan, which means she doesn’t consume meat, poultry, seafood, eggs or dairy products. That’s not all. She doesn’t use “leather and animal-tested products either.”

There are many others in Technopark who have chosen to be dietary vegans, if not follow the vegan philosophy of not using products made from animals, whether it be clothes, footwear or cosmetics. With another World Vegan Day around the corner (November 1), MetroPlus catches up with some of them.

Jeena Peter | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As much as staying healthy is a reason why they turned vegan, another aspect they all highlight is concern for animals and environment. For many of them, it was videos of slaughter houses that prompted them to go the vegan way. Praveen Kumar, an employee with Gemini Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, says, “I couldn’t stand the visuals and didn’t think twice about giving up meat. That’s the least I could do.” Jeena, a vegan for over three years now, avers that you can’t change others to something they might not believe in but she is doing her bit for the animals.

For Brijesh PI of Gemini, “a hardcore non-vegetarian once”, adopting a vegan diet three years ago was more about practising what he was preaching. Co-founder of Thejus, a blood donors’ forum on the campus, Brijesh says that getting associated with socially-relevant issues motivated him to change his food habits. “We have associations such as Prakruthi that promotes green thoughts and habits. I found that animal products are not necessary for my health,” Brijesh says.

A veteran vegan would be 42-year-old Asish Zachariah Koshy, vice-president and head of Travel & Cruise Solutions - IBS Software. A jet-setting IT professional, he was a vegetarian who turned vegan 27 years ago. “I don’t have as much problems with dairy as with fish and meat, but still I don’t use them as I feel the taste of the main food gets compromised. Also, most of my formative years was in Chandigarh where vegetarianism was much more prevalent,” he says in an e-mail.

Asish Zachariah Koshy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Initially, while travelling abroad, finding vegan food was difficult, Asish points out. “I was also embarrassed about my customers giving up their favourite restaurants to find a place where I could get a dish. However, things have changed with more people adopting the vegan lifestyle in Europe and in America. Now, restaurants have vegan options or the chef can quickly make one for you. It is not difficult to find vegan options in Mediterranean, Italian and Mexican cuisines. Also, people who work with me have got used to my preferences and have been extremely supportive. I now enjoy the feeling of being different,” he writes.

They admit that being a vegan makes them the odd one out, especially while going out with friends or while attending an event. “I have yielded to family pressure at times. For instance, if it’s my son’s birthday, I do take the occasional cup of payasam. Or, there have been situations when I couldn’t say no to a cup of tea,” Brijesh says.

Asish, “married to a hardcore non-vegetarian”, adds that there have been awkward social moments. “If someone invites us to their house, we have to delicately inform them or remind them of the food I prefer and sometimes we can sense the panic,” he points out.

However, being a vegan is not as difficult as people often make it out to be, they chorus. Renjith Kumar, who calls himself “almost a vegan”, as he takes milk tea once in a day, says that having a better diet plan is important. With zero intake of animal and dairy products, the body may not get enough proteins, calcium and vitamins and so they tend to consume more leafy vegetables, pulses and cereals. “Although I don’t force my children to adopt my diet, I cook eggless cakes and muffins for them,” Renjith says.

Renjith Kumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Internet comes to their rescue as many dairy substitutes are not available in shops, Jeena says. “I use almond milk with cereals. I go for juice diet as well. We get vegan cakes and not the eggless cakes that uses butter,” she says. Soya is used by many as an alternative for dairy products.

They reel off advantages of veganism. “You feel good about yourself. There is no guilty conscience. And I have as much stamina as any other person,” is how Mahesh Mohan puts it. Brijesh seconds him, saying, “It has enhanced my efficiency at the workplace.” Wrapping up, Jeena says, “If you make up your mind, it becomes your second nature.”

A fortnightly column on life in tech street