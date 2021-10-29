Say ‘Boo!’ in Bengaluru this Halloween

29 October 2021 20:33 IST

This weekend expect ghoul weather with a high chance of fright night. We bring you a round-up of Halloween events and activities happening around the city

Social

SOCIAL outlets in Koramangala, Church Street and Indiranagar will usher in their Halloween festivities on October 30, with a unique horror theme playing out at each location. Apart from their signature Halloween cocktail, a special line-up of DJs at every outlet will add their surreal offerings to the mix. SOCIAL is encouraging guests to dress up for the event.

Magnolia

Go trick-or-treating with these eerily cute delicacies at Magnolia or sink your teeth into them yourself. While monster cupcakes and spooky cake slices vie for your attention, magnolia is also accepting offers to customise scary cakes with chocolate or vanilla buttercream depending on their design. Magnolia’s Halloween specials will be available till October 31.

Bacardi

Those staying in over the weekend can enjoy Bacardi’s limited edition Halloween special packaged just for the occasion. Apart from the kit which will be available at leading liquor stores in the city, Bombay Adda in Koramangala, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar on St Mark’s Road and the Park Hotel in Ashok Nagar are venues for Casa Bacardi’s boos and booze parties on October 30 and 31. Music acts by Mannat Band, Kaleem, VJ Lokie and Ankytrixx Answers are also part of the line-up.

Gawky Goose

Sip the Witch’s Brew, the Devil’s Margarita or a host of specially crafted drinks paired with a curated Halloween menu at the Gawky Goose this weekend. DJ Rohit Barker and Shiva Manvi will spin their magic on Saturday night, while DJ Ivan present his set on Sunday, following Halloween Brunch. Children can trick-or-treat across tables and pets in outfits are welcome too.

BLVD Club

Over the weekend, BLVD Club will be transformed into a haunt for all things Halloween. Enjoy pumpkin carving, a scavenger hunt and a black-and-white themed Sundowner party apart from contests and other activities. Spooky music and a special menu will complete the experience that will unfold keeping in mind all COVID-19 protocols. For reservations call +91 97311 01414.

Courtyard By Marriott

The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard By Marriott’s all-day dining restaurant is offering a Halloween brunch on October 31. Feast on Roasted Bat Risotto, Devil’s Chicken, Monster Bones, Spooky Spider Devilled Eggs and much more. Indulge in their curated menu and make it a memorable Halloween. For reservations call +91 9606482968.

(It is recommended interested parties call the venues for reservations and additional information)