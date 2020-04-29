Santa Claus is now live on chat

Santa Claus has finally learnt to live-chat — his tech-savvy elves taught him how. And now every afternoon at 1, he sits at his office in Rovaniemi, Lapland in Finland, flanked by his two helpers, interacting with people from around the globe, across time zones. “It is 6 degrees Celsius today, quite hot. Winter time is planning on going on a long summer holiday,” says Santa, as he settles down in his comfy wooden chair and gets ready to chat on his official website.

Santa’s office was opened in June 1992, and ever since, visitors have been able to meet the jolly old man every day of the year. But on March 23 this year, the doors to his office had to be temporarily shut as a precautionary measure for COVID-19. But he did not want to disappoint his many followers or put an end to a practice that has been on for more than two decades. “We will be streaming these live chats every day until life goes back to normal and we are able to open our doors again for everybody here in Rovaniemi,” says Santa, adding, “There is too much sorrow and anxiety in the world nowadays. I hope we could help all those in need. I wish we could create happiness and joy for everyone, especially children.”

Cap on head, suit that’s red Santa wears a deep blue cap when he sleeps. It has the sun, moon and the northern) lights on it.

Often, Santa has porridge and strawberries for breakfast.

He loves the sauna, snow sports and also surfing, though he admits he is not a very talented surfer.

Tonttu is the Finnish word for elf. Santa’s oldest elf is around six centuries old. The older elves busy themselves with work in the archives department.

Santa loves reindeer milk with a dash of honey. This is the secret to him and his elves living on and on.

In the hour-long session, Santa and his helpers, reply to questions and warm messages that pour in from around the globe. No matter how old you are, it really is exciting when you see them read your name and message. The questions range from “Does Santa like to surf?” and “How to plant a sapling?” to “What is Santa’s favourite drink?” (It is reindeer milk by the way and hot chocolate). Then there are compliments: “I calculated your age is around 1,744 but you don’t look a day older than 100.”

Santa enjoys reading letters that he receives from his friends of all ages and they also tell him about their lives, dreams and wishes. Santa Claus Village might be closed, but the elves led by the big man are already preparing for Christmas which, as of today, is just 238 days away. “So remember to be good,” he reminds.

And what would Santa like for Christmas? He looks thrilled as this is not a question he often receives. “I’d love to receive lots of happiness and health. This year, especially, good health is what we can all wish for. And I would love to see children with happy faces,” he says and after a pause asks, “May I add one more? It would be perfect if I receive a new pair of woollen socks. My foot size is 12 medium triple plus.”

The live stream takes place every day at 1 pm (Finland time) which is 3.30 pm IST. You can join the conversation on www.santaclausoffice.com or on Instagram.