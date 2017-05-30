Of spirituality and memories of Bengaluru

Sangeeta Bijlani, the actor of the 1990s, whose journey of stardom has been shadowed by news of her relationships, was in Bengaluru recently. Not to promote a film or grace a special occasion, but to support a 5K walkathon organised for a cause by Mimi Partha Sarathy, a yoga practitioner and teacher, to raise funds for students of Ashwini Charitable Trust.

Sangeeta has been known for being a former Miss India, an model, and a Bollywood actor, but few know that she is also a yoga practitioner. We met her at the quiet confines of Sri Krishna Wellness, Yoga and Cultural Centre, at Malleswaram. Dressed simply in an olive green blouse and jeans, Sangeeta looked much younger than her 50 years. She ascribes this to her more than 20 years of yoga practice. “It slows down the ageing process,” she says, categorically. “I learnt yoga from my father. I am blessed I had a guru at home,” she explains, implying that yoga has always been a way of life for her. “I follow kriya yoga, which is a beautiful technique. It’s also challenging, but life transforming because it changes you physically, mentally, psychologically, and spiritually. Words aren’t enough to describe the feeling. The journey is magical, but you have to experience it.” What made her talk about yoga now, though? “I don’t teach yoga,” she says when asked if she does. “I have taught all my friends,” she says, smiling.

But yoga--like everything else in the contemporary world--has become commercialised. At this, Sangeeta says forcefully. “The West is repackaging our culture and selling it to us.” But even in India, the process of certification is questionable. Sangeeta agrees and adds: “Some of these teachers have the gift of gab and so are able to market themselves well. You need to know the right places to go to.”

The conversation veers to Bengaluru. Sangeeta’s eyes light up as she reminisces over her association with the city. “I used to come here during the early years of my modelling career. My uncle lived opposite Golf Links. I met Mimi Parasarthy through common friends.” And then she lays out her hands on the table, and speaks about “Airlines Hotel dosas...They were massive,” she says, opening her hands wide to show an idea of the size of the dosas. “I remember how my family used to dig into them,” she laughs, adding: “We also used to go on long drives to Nandi Hills and Hogenakkal falls.”

She then makes the first and only reference to films in the entire interview. “I shot a bilingual film, in Hindi and Kannada, with Vishnuvardhan. It was a beautiful experience working with him.” She admits, though, that the city has changed a lot. “I came after four years and seen it has developed so much.”