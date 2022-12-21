Sahodaran’s 2023 calendar highlights India’s textile heritage

December 21, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST

Sunil Menon’s latest edition of the Sahodaran calendar, Legacy 2023, follows his background and interest in fashion. “It is not just a calendar with pretty boys; there is a story in every page,” says Sunil, who is the founder/director and managing trustee of Sahodaran, an organisation that works towards the welfare of sexual minorities.

The 14th edition of the calendar has a central theme of the rich textile tradition of India. It was shot at four locations: Wayanad, Chennai, Kochi, and Thaiyur.

The calendar features Kanchipuram cotton from Tamil Nadu, kasavu mundu from Kerala, Gujarat’s Kutchi embroidery, along with Baluchari and chanderi handlooms. “I was lucky because a friend of mine from Kolkata brought Baluchari, chanderi fabrics, and those with tribal motifs from Odisha. We have a good representation of the country,” says Sunil.

“I was looking for allied industries; when you talk about fabric and textiles, ironing and washing come in immediately, so I used that as a backdrop,” he adds, “I recently did a fashion show with the Handloom Council of India, and shopped for fabric from stalls at the venue. I bought kota doria with Patachithra motifs, which tells a story.”

He talks about how women have been featured as models for such textiles for a long time now, “I wanted to showcase men in such fabric and draping because male models are not explored in such a way. They would usually be dressed in sherwani, jeans, and T-shirts,” says Sunil.

The calendar has information on which fabric is used in every picture, educating one on the textile heritage and culture of our country, that has been passed down over centuries. Legacy 2023 was the effort of four photographers, 14 models, and three stylists.

To order a calendar, call 9444966000/9841865423. Each is priced at ₹1,500.