December 23, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

My ex-boss had a dry-day story. Of being lathered-up in the shower, soap in eyes, of turning the faucet on, and of the missing whoosh of water. Not a trickle, not a drop. Hollering, cursing and threatening — the housekeeping staff, the city, the gods — in varying permutations, did little to turn the water back on.

As the year itself trickles out, we trade running-out stories. A widespread malaise. You run out of the secret ingredient in the secret sauce when the shops are shut. Your phone’s battery runs out in the middle of a call with a client who’s in the middle of a long complaint. You run out of the printer ink in the middle of a VVIP document.

Those of us who’ve been sitting up nights, screaming ourselves hoarse as 22 men (and a much-aggrieved referee) chase a football across a pitch, many miles away, have run dry of that adrenalin high. Of the excitement of TV dinners, of setting up bets, of water-cooler moments the next day, of bisecting penalty kick-offs and red card calls.

Everything, the lament goes, is running out: time, toothpaste, staples, salt, money, youth, oil (the world’s running out of oil, so don’t feel too alone)…

The planet, unaware of the disgruntlement it has unleashed by ticking off yet another gambol around the sun, spins right on. Like we eventually do. The waterless moments turn into watershed ones, that we make party-time (or if we’re sharp enough, bestseller book) life-lessons out of. Because it doesn’t stop at the running out.

My ex-boss, much like migrating wildebeest, finally found water. When old secret ingredients run out, new secret sauces are born. We’re soon armchair-analysing a new sport. The fossil fuels we’re running out of will be replaced with cleaner energy, say the climate summits we’re running out of patience with.

Auld Lang Syne! Or Old Lung Science, as I’d always gustily belted out as a child. Time runs on, not out. Let’s toast a new year of resolutions that won’t last past the first week, meetings and planes that will be missed, why-nots, almost-theres, soap in the eyes, stories to tell next year this time, and of excuses, the one reliable item on the agenda that will never run dry.

Where Jane De Suza, the author of Happily Never After, talks about the week’s quirks, quacks and hacks