Run For A Girl Child Hyderabad 2018: Seva Bharathi's kindling of hope and happiness

Run For A Girl Child is back with their second move to hare through the city in the name of women empowerment. Fuelled by Seva Bharathi, the aim of ‘kindling hope and happiness’ across Telangana and India, last year’s run had 5000 runners on board. Vijay Deverakonda will be flagging off the event on January 7.

Running fare 5K Run ₹500 (individual), ₹1000 (family), ₹250 (student)

₹500 (individual), ₹1000 (family), ₹250 (student) 10K / 21K Runs ₹1000 per person (includes T-shirt)

Founded in 1984, Seva Bharathi has come a long way in ensuring the crusade to aggrandise the placement of marginalised communities, furthering their reach state-wide, amounting to around 1,57,000 activities in all 602 districts of India. Causes, apart from those concerning the girl child, including the positions of indigenous societies, blood donation drives and shelter projects are some of the far-reaching points of activism with which the team strives.

The organisation supports more than 100 Kishori Vikas centres in slums, which includes an expansion to 400 centres benefiting 10,000 girls.

In 2016 alone, Seva Bharathi has lifted spirits at 15 hostels — orphanages and tribal communities included — and various training institutes for women across the state.

Running it

General Secretary Raghunath Veerabelly adds, “This run is aimed to spread awareness and adding more Kishori Vikas Centers to the existing centers. These centres empower girl children residing in slums and low income areas by helping them in their education, health and skill development. In 2018, we hope to address school drop outs, more girls will continue their education and pursue higher education an career plans. Our program will put confidence in the girl child which will help them take care of the family and pursue career. We are empowering girls by providing education support, special coaching classes for 10th class exams, computer training, soft skills and vocational skills.”

Deverakonda, in a video for the movement, explains he’s a strong believer in education because of how profoundly it’s affected his day-to-day life, adding, “I’ve met the members of Kishori Vikas who are running education and skill development for girl children in poor families; they’re seeing significant difference.”

Shalini Pandey will also be at the run, furthering the cause which is close to her heart. In a separate video she explains, “Being a girl, I’ve always been sensitive about the topic of not just educating girls but educating everybody. The current scenario is how they’re treated in slums and how they’re not educated but a guy is.” The Arjun Reddy actress adds that while the event is oriented around the girl child, support for everyone in need of it should be shown.

Raghunath shares that 10,000 runners are expected with 6,000 participants already signed up, adding they hope to raise more than ₹50 lakh this year through participation fee.

The 5K run is a circular route along Gachibowli Road and Old Mumbai Highway. The 10K extends towards Bhagat Singh Square while the 21K furthers the route towards Q City Road.

Expect to have supporters keeping you hydrated and in good spirits at several points and, needless to say, don’t forget SPF!

Register for the run at sevabharathi.org. The run will begin from Gachibowli Stadium, on January 7, 6am.