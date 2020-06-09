Roshni Dinaker shares her experiences

Bengaluru

09 June 2020 15:27 IST

The costume designer and filmmaker will highlight the difference between fashion and costume designing in a webinar

Vogue Institute of Art and Design presents a webinar on June 10 at 11 am. The class will be conducted by Bengaluru-based film costume designer and director Roshni Dinaker.

Roshni, who started off as a fashion designer forayed into designing costumes for films and has worked in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She started off with the Kannada film Shubham and won the State Award as the best costume director for Kallaralli Hoovagi directed by TS Nagabharana. That is not all, Roshni also directed her first film, My Story in Malayalam, featuring Prithviraj Sukimaran and Parvathy. She is currently designing costumes for Darshan’s Madakari Nayaka.

The Bengaluru-based designer-director talks to MetroPlus about online classes, designing costumes, films and more. Excerpts

How effective are online classes?

Amidst COVID-19, I feel online classes are a blessing as those who cannot be present physically can also have access to the knowledge shared online. At least, this way they can learn and pick up the nuances that is shared virtually.

It does not matter where and how education or knowledge is shared. If you are destined to receive the knowledge, it will reach you, irrespective of the place and the medium.

What will you be teaching at the webinar?

It is not exactly teaching. I would not like to use the term teaching. I will be interacting with the students. I believe the term ‘teaching’ has negative connotations. I will not be moulding anyone nor will the young designers be taught to copy my work or my style of thinking. We are all individuals and individuality is important in designing. Copied work has no value in the world of creativity.

What are the topics you will be covering in your session?

There is a lack of understanding of fashion designing and costume designing. Many are confused and that is what we are targeting. We will talk about the difference between the two. Help them understand the ground reality about the industry and prepare designers to think out-of-the-box to make a successful mark in their careers. My session will mainly cover costume designing as I feel that is not dealt with often. What is done in costume and what influences a designer when she is designing costumes.

Tell us about your foray into films as a costume designer.

It was by chance. I had not planned it. I was influenced by costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who won the Oscar for her work in Gandhi. When I got the chance to design costumes for Shubham, I took it up.

You also directed a film...

Yes, it was my directorial debut and a good learning experience. For me, it was like no matter how much you watch someone drive a car, it is a different story when you take the wheel. I had my own fears and challenges. Sitting in the director’s chair is all a process of construction — right from the small shots to the tiny scenes.

Will you direct more films?

Definitely. But I would like to design too. Actually, I will take up anything that challenges me. In fact, my next film will be an action film in Hindi.