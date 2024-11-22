Nostalgia, memories and a bunch of smiling faces are set to illuminate Rosary Convent High School, Hyderabad, in celebrating its 120th anniversary. It promises to be a joyous occasion with former students coming together for ‘20 Years of Rose’ — Rosary Convent Old Students Entente, an alumni meet and fundraiser on November 23 as part of a series of events commemorating the occasion. The school has been on the same premises in Abids since its inception in 1904.

With Sister Josephina Komma Reddy as the principal and around 3000+ female students across six sections of Class I to X, Rosary convent has an enduring legacy and brings back a treasure trove of memories. Calling themselves ‘Rosarians,’ the alumni’s love for their alma mater, its teachers, and friends is unparalleled.

Friends as gifts

Rachna Waddepalli, an advocate at Telangana High Court and a Rosarian from the 1991 batch believes the school provided a foundation that shaped her into the person she is today. One of her greatest gifts from the school is her classmates; she remains in touch with 40 of them daily! “The school bound us all together like a rosary,” Rachna says. A memorable aspect of the after-school routine of the gang was buying ‘chooran’ and jamakaaya (guava) for just 25 paise! “The teachers, who are the heart of the school, taught us how to sit, speak, behave, be polite and kind. The emphasis was on core values,” she adds.

Tribute through poetry

One of the oldest members is former banker and poet Elizabeth Kurian ‘Mona’ from the ‘66 batch. Eager to exchange stories of classmates sharing chapati and pickle, omelette, lemon and curd rice, the 75-year-old quips, “We are 17 when we meet.” The lively group of senior citizens sing, dance, and even playfully tease one another. “We connect better with our friends at this age; it’s therapeutic to meet school friends,” says Elizabeth, who paid tribute to her school and friends through her poetry and a video she launched two years ago.

Inspiring lesson

Life lessons learnt at school stay forever. One such lesson has been etched in the mind of batik and kalamkari artist Maria Clara for more than 35 years now. During lunch break, her friend accidentally dropped her tiffin, and their English teacher asked Maria, a class leader in Class X, to lead by example and pick it up. Maria recalls, “I felt that since I didn’t drop it, I do not have to pick it up.”

Disturbed by that incident, the teenager went to the staffroom to return the monitor badge to her class teacher TJ Thankamma Mani. “I thought she would take the badge, but instead, she told me, ‘Not everybody needs to understand you all the time, and just because they don’t understand you, you don’t have to give up on things.” Ahead of the alumni meet, Maria also remembers her friends Farah Naaz and Jyothi Naidu who passed away.

As a proud alumnus of over five decades, Shabana Thayniath of the 1986 batch gets nostalgic whenever she visits her familiar school lane. Memories of morning assemblies, torch drills, and march pasts remain vivid, says Shabana who cherishes her teacher Debara’s encouragement for her stamp collection, which sparked her passion for philately. “The teachers’ expertise and nurturing ignited my love for English literature and creative thinking too, influencing my profession (associate professor, dept of English at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology). Those carefree days at Rosary instilled values that have guided countless alumni to excel in their unique paths, leaving an indelible mark on society.”

The fondest memory of 66-year-old Ratna D Reddy is linked to the torch drills done for the annual Sports Day. “Dressed in our sports uniform and white canvas shoes, we would walk to the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Basheerbagh every Saturday to practice. Finally, on Sports Day, the torches were lit with wicks and made such a beautiful sight.” She remembers that her mother shifted her from Telugu to English medium with a double promotion (Class IV in Telugu medium to Class VI in English). “I struggled with it,” she recollects, adding that she could cope because of her English teacher Rosalita’s extra classes at her house. “I distinctly remember their home and Christmas celebrations.” Ratna went on to be the founder of Chirec International School.

