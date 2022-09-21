Richa and Ali Fazal’s quirky wedding invite

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding invitation is a custom-made matchbox

Special Correspondent
September 21, 2022 21:24 IST

Actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon to tie the knot and are said to be planning a unique wedding. They have planned most of the wedding celebrations keeping in mind their individual quirky and unique aesthetic sense. In discussion at the moment on social media is their wedding invite. The couple got a friend to design their wedding ‘save the date’ invite, who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s image on a matchbox that reads ‘Couple Matches’. It has a sketch of Richa and Ali in traditional garbs, both riding a bicycle.

Also in the news is Richa Chadha’s wedding jewellery that is to be custom made by Khajanchi, a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner.   With the celebrations expected to start from the end of next week, the actors’ teams are in prep mode to ensure they look their regal best for the ceremonies and celebrations.

