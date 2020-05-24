Life & Style

Rebekah Blank live on @thehinduweekend Instagram

Gluten intolerant? Cutting back on sugar? Join Fabcafe’s health food chef Rebekah Blank to talk new beauty foods and simple recipes such as coconut yogurt

This Sunday, Weekend’s beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, talks to Rebekah Blank, health food chef and brand head of Fabcafe and founder of Atmosphere Kombucha. Blank specialises in creating sugar, dairy and grain-free recipes. The menus she designs for Fabcafe are reflective of the new food landscape, with nut butters, grain-free flours, sugar-free desserts, grain and nut mylks.

On #lockdownwithweekend, Blank will talk about this new food culture, common substitutes for kitchen staples, and share with viewers recipes for health and beauty, including basics such as coconut yogurt, and water chestnut and chia rotis.

This edition of the #lockdownwithweekend series featuring Rebekah Blank is at 5 pm IST on @thehinduweekend.

