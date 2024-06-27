Booked on Sundays

This June, Read a Kitaab celebrates a year of encouraging the act of reading in Hyderabad. The group meets on the second Sunday of every month at Lamakaan, from 10.30am to 1pm, to discuss and exchange ideas about books.

It all began when Mumbai-based Ekta Bhandari launched Read a Kitaab, an online community on Clubhouse, a social networking platform, during the lockdown in 2020. “The online sessions covered books, tips on improving vocabulary and reading skills,” explains Avinash Denduluri, who facilitates the Hyderabad chapter. Buoyed by its response, the community continued, with physical meet-ups in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; one chapter was launched even in Tokyo two months ago.

While Read a Kitaab’s online and offline book-related activities include discussions on various topics — like how readers shape the world, favourite murder mysteries and books while growing up — hosting author meetups on Instagram, and organising reading retreats (this year’s retreat is scheduled to take place in August at Varanasi) are its other activities.

At the Hyderabad chapter meet-ups, book lovers share their stories. “Doctors, astrophysicists and cyber security people have conversations on a wide range of topics. This exchange of ideas and viewpoints helps us to listen and understand multiple perspectives,” says Avinash, a writer and documentary filmmaker. These Sunday meet-ups have forged new friendships too as members hang out together post-session, to play board games or plan an evening out at KBR Park.

For different kinds of readers

If you are happy and you know... read a book, says ‘Hyderabad Bicycle Mayor’ Santhana Selvan giving his spin to the popular nursery rhyme. Happy Hyderabad, a community-building initiative, comprises groups with varied interests, such as books, movies and bikes. “We want to spread happiness through different activities like running, cycling, jogging and walking as well as being associated with books. The intent is to engage people and keep up the happiness quotient,” says Selvan.

The book club launched in September 2020 meets on the second Saturday of every month, mostly at cafes for the perfect book and coffee combination. Members discuss their recent reads in English, Telugu, Hindi and Oriya, and explain why they recommend a particular book.

The club’s core members include cardiac surgeon Dr Hemant Kumar, owner of Century Hospital. The sessions are designed to accommodate book enthusiasts and do not follow a discuss-a-particular book schedule. “This is deliberate,” says Selvan, adding, “Many people like to read but may not have the time for it. We do not want to give them ‘homework’ and intimidate readers. We hope to be an inclusive group for different kinds of readers.”

For the love of Telugu

‘An hour a week with literature’ is the tagline of Spreading Light launched by Dr Prakash Vinjamuri and Dr Kameswari (who started the Open House in Kothapet) in 2012. Spreading the light of knowledge through books, the platform, now known as Spreading Light Tarnaka hopes to build a community of readers of Telugu books.

One of their early initiatives, ‘100 Rojullo 100 pustakaalu’ brought the literary community together. “We used to have meet-ups across Hyderabad at tea shops, restaurants, and in the open spaces of friends’ houses. The movement picked up as people from different walks of life attended them,” recalls Ram Kishore.

The 90-minute physical and online sessions held on alternate weeks are open to guest speakers, writers, and readers who want to introduce a piece of work. While the online sessions are facilitated by Ram Kishore, the offline sessions at Tarnaka are hosted by P Jyothi, a former teacher. Some of the Telugu and English books that have been discussed include: Doctor Cheppina Kathalu, Goranthapu Anubhavam, Purnatvapu Polimeralo, Roots to Fruits and The Seven Minutes.

The e-seva library in Tarnaka brought literature lovers together on Saturday evenings. The initiative extended to three different venues in the city but the Tarnaka sessions sustained. “We have had instances when people travelled 40 kilometres to attend and, sometimes, I am alone in the audience. But the writers never felt disheartened to see a lone person and continued the discussion. Spreading Light Tarnaka has never missed a Saturday session in its 14-year journey,” says Ram Kishore with pride.

On an average, around 15 people attended the physical sessions that went online (with around 25 people) after the pandemic. “When two people meet, they mostly talk about politics, films or real estate rates. We hope to create a narrative where people ask, ‘What are you reading?’ This is a small effort to nourish the joy of reading”

Literature in focus

Vedika, a platform for Telugu literature enthusiasts completes a decade this July. “I am the founder of Vedika but can’t take credit as many people have helped me in this journey,” says septuagenarian Anil Atluri.

Hailing from a literary family, Anil was born and brought up among books. Anil’s mother had launched Vedika, a similar platform exclusively for Telugu in Chennai in the 60s. When the family moved to Hyderabad from Chennai in 2000 , he decided to pay a tribute to his mother and Telugu literature. “I want today’s writers and book enthusiasts to know we do have a cherished history and literature and help them have better reading options to widen their horizon,” says Anil.

A former banker (late) Sireesha Dasari, founder of Aalambana, a voluntary organisation in Kukatpally, offered her space for Vedika’s Saturday meet-ups. Vedika started with Telugu short stories. “The idea was to take up a story which is debatable, a point where something needs to be explained.” The sessions introduced participants to fiction in other languages too, including foreign languages to expose participants to world literature. “We introduced them to unique novels, not necessarily a Pulitzer or a Booker winner, but something good enough; Sometimes we had 50 attendees and we had to get chairs from neighbours’ houses,” says Anil.

With the passing away of Sireesha, the group faced a problem regarding a venue but the team went online after COVID-19. The online sessions have people joining from Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York and London. Vedika has stood the test of time with 120 sessions in these years.

Anil admits these sessions are not for the regular reader. “These are passionate Telugu literature lovers who are into the craft of writing.”