Ranga Shankar’s digital collaboration with Belfast International Arts Festival goes live this Sunday

29 October 2021 11:36 IST

As part of its 17th anniversary celebrations Ranga Shankara in association with Belfast International Arts Festival, presents leading theatre and dance artistes from Northern Ireland and India.

It will be an online showcase and conversation, which is scheduled for October 31 from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Ten major works, created by some of Northern Ireland’s leading theatre and dance makers and arts organisations will be featured in a special compilation film — Spotlight on Northern Ireland Theatre and Dance.

The film was screened earlier this year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The film includes extracts from theatre and dance productions such as Body Politics by Jo Egan and The Shedding of Skin by Vittoria Cafolla, Epilogue by Eileen McClory and Sadie by David Ireland to name a few.

This will be followed by an online conversation with the artistes seen in the film.

The show will be co-hosted by Richard Wakely (artistic director of Belfast International Arts Festival) and Arundhati Nag (artistic director of Ranga Shankara).

The event will take place on Zoom and the link to the Zoom meeting is available on Ranga Shankara’s website. It is open to all.

Call 26592777 for details.